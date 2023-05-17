Health that Matters: Lupin Digital Health CEO on the role of emerging technologies in scaling healthcare through digital therapeutics

One significant advancement that has emerged in the digital era is Digital Therapeutics (DTx), a field that utilises technologies to address medical conditions. The advent of DTx brings us closer to the dream of world-class medical care for everyone.

In today’s interconnected world, technology has now become an integral part of our personal and professional lives. It’s hard to imagine how we communicated, worked, or even relaxed before the era of smartphones, social media, and virtual assistants.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a further acceleration as we came to rely on technology for remote work, virtual learning, and staying connected with our loved ones. The pandemic also transformed healthcare in particular - facilitating telemedicine and virtual consultations. This has opened our eyes, as a society, to the possibility of using technology to make healthcare more accessible, patient-centric, and effective.

What's Digital Therapeutics or DTx