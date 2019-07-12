In association with
Head to The Dram Club to experience Glenfiddich's first-ever showcase of their bold Experimental Series whisky in Mumbai

Updated : July 12, 2019 08:50 AM IST

The Glenfiddich Experimental Series is a collection of four unusual and unexpected expressions, of which two are available in India.
*The Dram Club was set up by young finance and marketing professionals to offer Indians a taste of unusual whiskies, educate them about the various nuances, besides helping them bust some myths.
*The tasting will also showcase Glenfiddich 15YO and the Glenfiddich Experiments, which are a blend of exotic spices handpicked from India.
