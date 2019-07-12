Head to The Dram Club to experience Glenfiddich's first-ever showcase of their bold Experimental Series whisky in Mumbai

American writer Mark Twain had once famously said, “Give an Irishman lager for a month, and he’s a dead man. An Irishman’s stomach is lined with copper, and the beer corrodes it. But whiskey polishes the copper and is the saving of him."

But what if the whisky is finished in India Pale Ale (IPA) craft beer casks? Would you continue to hold that whisky and beer are at variance and never the twain shall meet? To understand and appreciate a few such variants, head to this special tasting session hosted by single malt marque Glenfiddich and The Dram Club at KODE in Mumbai, on Saturday, July 13.

Of course, we aren’t talking Irish whisky here. Glenfiddich is as Scottish as it comes. The brand’s bold Experimental Series is a collection of four unusual and unexpected expressions – Glenﬁddich Fire & Cane, a smoky single malt Scotch ﬁnished in sweet rum casks; Glenﬁddich IPA Experiment, finished in IPA craft beer cask (adding zesty citrus and tangy hops from the oak casks that had previously held a bold Speyside IPA); Glenﬁddich Project XX, which, says Angad Singh Gandhi, brand ambassador, Glenfiddich India, "Is the result of the collaboration between 20 experts and malt master Brian Kinsman, who developed an unexpected, extraordinary malt by bringing together their personal favourite single malts,”; and Glenﬁddich Winter Storm, finished in Canadian icewine oak casks.

Of these, Project XX and IPA Cask are available in India and will be showcased on Saturday evening, along with Glenfiddich 15YO. Gandhi will also present Glenfiddich Experiments, a series of elixirs that are a blend of exotic spices handpicked from India, to fuse with the Glenfiddich 12. The Dram Club has collaborated with KODE to curate several unusual pairings, such as dark chocolate with sea salt and flecks of hazelnut for that nutty and creamy flavour, beer, Turkish pide with green apple and ham, and caramelised nuts.

The Dram Club has introduced several of these at their tastings, some from their collection and others bought specially for the event. Glenfiddich’s Experimental Series in Mumbai is a result of their chance encounter with Gandhi, first at The Vault Biennale in Mumbai earlier this year, and then at The Spirit of Speyside Festival in Scotland.

This is the first time Glenfiddich is presenting the ground-breaking Experimental Series in Mumbai and they couldn’t have opted for a better partner than The Dram Club. The two young professionals who founded The Club — Vinayak Singh, Head – Proprietary Products Desk at Centrum Capital and Swati Sharma, Senior Brand Manager at HUL, have slowly and steadily, over several tastings since March this year, narrated fascinating stories. Stories about Scotland’s heritage of illicit distilling and smuggling from the 18th century onward, with tales of whisky gangs; stories about the various casks and expressions and how they evolved; tales about distilleries, their history and the families that have passionately continued grow the legacy of their forefathers.

In the few tastings I have been to, I have noticed both connoisseurs and whisky novices hang on to their words, as the two take the motley audience of 8 to 10 (they ensure that the tastings are small and intimate) through the expressions, the tasting notes, the nose, the flavours, and the heritage, of course. This isn’t the closed-door, closeted world of the elite who believe whisky is a divine elixir only a few can understand. This is far more democratic: no question seems too small or insignificant to go unanswered. The tastings often begin as an introduction to what you can expect on that particular evening, and end in a show of bonhomie with interesting conversations.

The genesis of The Dram Club, says Sharma, was their visit to Scotland in November 2018. “We travelled to different distilleries in Speyside and explored their heritage and craftsmanship. This exposure to the world of whiskeys left us fascinated. We had always loved exchanging notes about whisky, but had no in-depth knowledge about the way an expression evolved.”

Ultimately, that’s what makes single malt such a pleasure to drink: Not just the entire gamut of stories, but exploring even the tiniest of nuances, understanding the flavours and tasting notes. “The basic ingredients used to make a whisky is the same, but it is intriguing how each whisky is so different. I remember a lady at one of our tastings mentioning that she had only heard of whisky being spoken of as some sort of an expensive commodity, or even a status symbol. This was the first time she had heard about the flavours and aromas and how to recognize them, how to drink whisky, how to nose it, and the craftsmanship involved in the making of it.”

Among the myths we, as consumers and connoisseurs hold on to, is one that they love debunking: A 15YO or 25YO is always better than, say, a 10YO. “It isn’t always so,” contends Singh. “It depends on the quality of the cask. A 10YO finished in a 40YO cask would take some of the latter’s characteristics.” The Dram Club ensures that they educate the novices on how to drink their whisky right – with no ice, water or soda, preferably; or with just a tiny cube or two of ice, if you really need to.

Sharma and Singh have since returned to Scotland twice — in February 2019 and then, for the Speyside festival in May this year, travelling through Speyside and Scottish Highlands. “Speyside is the biggest whisky-producing region, with 120 active distilleries,” reveals Singh. Among the distilleries they have explored on their excursions in the mountain region surrounding the River Spey and the Scottish Highlands, their pick of favourites include: Glenfarclas, still run by the Grant family, which Sharma calls her personal favourite “for its legacy and the fact that it specialises in sherry cask whisky, which is sweeter,”; Glen Grant, which has most of its single malt aged in ex-Bourbon and refill casks, the classic way; Japanese-owned Tomatin for its unusual processes; Glenfiddich, “because of how massive and genuinely pretty it is, and the fact that it introduced the delights of a single malt, until then a well-kept secret of the Scots, to the world used to drinking blended whisky in the 1960s”, says Singh; and Talisker purely for its location, at the end of Scotland, on the foothills of the mountains with the sea on the other side.

The Dram Club, which has hosted some unusual tastings, constantly recreating themselves with themes such as ‘Rare and Exclusive’, an all-women tasting and now, the Glenfiddich Experimental Series, is looking at expanding their horizons. On the cards could be a tasting with India’s Paul John single malt whisky and, maybe, some tastings with the Spirit of the Speyside Festival, ahead of the event in 2020. Launched in 1999 by a group of friends who loved whisky, and today an annual celebration of Scotland’s gift to the whisky-drinking world, the Speyside Festival hosts tastings across the world where people can vote for their favourites. The final vote is cast at The Spirit of Speyside Festival in Scotland.

Deepali Nandwani is a journalist who keeps a close watch on the world of luxury.