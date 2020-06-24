  • SENSEX
Harnessing the power of cybersecurity to navigate the COVID-19 crisis

Updated : June 24, 2020 05:43 PM IST

The new normal is to build innovative, buoyant infrastructure, with resilient processes, and support mechanisms of remote crisis management workers, who will continue to do business, as usual, no matter what circumstances may dwell for the next and beyond.
As organisations move to the beyond phase, its important to prioritise speed of delivery, customer experience while building agility and embedding the new normal of work from home (WFH) to be Productive from Home (PFH).
