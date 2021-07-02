GST regime: What has worked and what remains to be done?

Four years ago India was introduced to its biggest tax reform in the name of “Goods and Services tax (GST), setting into stone the ambition of One Nation One Tax. While the initial period was very stressful for trade and the government, over a period of time it has stabilised to a large extent through quite a few issues that remain unresolved.

To date, there have been 44 GST Council Meetings demonstrating the government’s intention to resolve the issues on rate of tax, amendments required in law, simplification of procedure etc. However as we complete 4 years of GST, it is important to put things into perspective and objectively look at what’s worked and what remains to be done.

What’s Worked for the GST Regime?

The introduction of GST has ensured reduction of the cascading effect of State and Central Taxes to a great extent. It has also eliminated multiple compliances that were required under different erstwhile laws. Now there is only one single point of compliance on the GST portal. GST has also encouraged many small taxpayers to get themselves registered, thus reducing the business of unorganized sector.

One of the biggest takeaways in GST was the introduction of the E-way bill which has literally done away the old age Octroi system, resulting in smoother inter-state transportation of goods, greatly aiding ease of doing business.

The other highlight of GST has been the introduction of e-Invoicing which has ensured more transparency in terms of real-time tracking of invoice, Auto generation of GST returns, etc. With the passage of time, the online process of Refunds have been fairly streamlined. Exporters have been receiving refunds directly in their accounts from the authorities without any hassles, which is a far cry from the previous systems.

What remains to be done?

One of the main goals of GST was to have one, uniform GST rate across the country. There are still many tax slabs that the GST council needs to look into for reduction to avoid confusion and future litigation. There are also issues of multiple authorities having different interpretations for the same matters, creating a lot of confusion which is currently happening in the case of different Advance Ruling Authority of different states. Centralised assessment or centralised bench for an advance ruling is the way forward for such issues.

Apart from that, there is also a lot of hues and cry among the taxpayers due to implementing restrictions in availing of ITC to a certain percentage under Rule 36(4) or mandating payment of a certain percentage of tax in cash, causing unnecessary troubles to the taxpayers. The government can also think of subsuming petrol/ diesel and other petroleum products under GST which will definitely help in reducing the prices.

However, to achieve political consensus on that will be a gargantuan effort and will require plenty of political capital. That apart there also seems to be a never-ending dispute for the compensation from the centre to state. Our constitution was formed on the tenets of cooperative federalism and that needs to be co-opted by all decision-making bodies. The government needs to have a proper structure in place for the transmission of the compensation to the respective states in a timely and proper/ manner. One more issue for which there was no clear instruction since inception is that of Anti-Profiteering law and the manner of its operations.

Expectations to maximise potential

In the future, it is a sincere expectation that complex and multiple compliances affecting the businesses are simplified as it’s affecting the productivity as well as the cost competitiveness in many industries. There still are many issues under GST which are debatable on the tax rate, eligibility of ITC, etc. The council should introduce a mechanism to issue clarifications on the same at the earliest before matters escalate.

The authorities should also strive to remove the anomaly in the law of disallowing ITC due to suppliers' default and allow seamless utilization of ITC. The GST council can also look into allowing adjustment of CGST balance in one State with CGST liability in another State. The council should think in terms of taking liberal approach in assessments for a period up to March 2021 as GST was at a very nascent stage in the initial period with lots of issues and non-clarity on various issues.

From the way things that are functioning right now it appears that the journey to achieve the goals is still only half done, however, one cannot deny the fact that government has definite intention to achieve the set target. The emphasis should be more on expanding the tax base, checking of tax evasion, simplification of procedures and glitch-free GSTN system to ensure the success of GST.

The authors, Parag Mehta and Ankit Joshi, are Partner and Manager at NA Shah Associates respectively. The views expressed are personal.