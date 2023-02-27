Green Push: Here's how India can make its energy transition through trade policies

On the international front, it is imperative that India's trade policies focus on liberalising its imports of the intermediate goods and raw materials for batteries. Keeping the tariff rates high on such items can result in cost-inefficient production processes.

Is the world’s race to net-zero carbon emissions making countries opt for protectionist trade regimes? Be it the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act or the European Union’s (EU) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism – the multilateral trading system is being affected. Amid the resurrection of domestic protection measures around the world, India’s latest Budget announcements were a refreshing reiteration of trust in the multilateral framework.

For instance, the exemption of customs duties on capital goods and machinery needed for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. This is important to fortify India’s export capabilities in battery manufacturing and make it globally viable.

Being cognisant of its import dependence and tariff policies is vital for India’s energy transition and green manufacturing. Let’s understand why enabling trade policies are important for the overall green manufacturing paradigm with an example from the energy storage sector.

According to a Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) study , India’s cumulative energy storage requirement from utility-scale storage and electric vehicles is expected to reach 903 GWh between 2021-22 and 2029-30. As of today, India’s domestic battery manufacturing industry does not have the capacity to achieve the requisite scale to match this demand. To ensure a sufficient scale of operation, a balanced mix of domestic and trade policies is needed.

On the domestic front, a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has been announced to offer financial support to battery manufacturing. If done in the right manner, it is likely to not only support battery production but can also make India a key exporter in this space by attracting international investments. On the international front, it is imperative that India's trade policies focus on liberalising its imports of the intermediate goods and raw materials for batteries. Keeping the tariff rates high on such items can result in cost-inefficient production processes.

To understand this argument in numbers, let us unpack India’s comparative advantage in lithium-ion cells. China, the United States, Singapore, Indonesia, and Germany are the leading exporters of lithium-ion cells, which are an integral part of a battery.

As of 2021, these countries accounted for around 60 per cent of the global supplies, and India’s share was a mere 0.2 per cent. The evidence clearly shows that India will have to depend on its imports for a while to ensure uninterrupted battery production in the country. The latest duty exemption can be a much-needed step in the right direction and is going to strengthen India’s position in the global value chain of battery manufacturing.

However, more needs to be done to capitalise on the announcement and its benefits. First, it is imperative to identify countries to source key inputs for green manufacturing in India. While the lithium-ion cells market is dominated by the US, China and Singapore, lithium reserves are found in countries such as Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Chile, and China. India recently inferred around 5.9 million tonnes of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir, however, it will take a while before it can be eventually used.

In the past, we have seen situations where global supply chains were disrupted due to unavailability of materials. This calls for swift action by India to ensure resource security. Following the item-wise mapping of key source economies, India should carry out more bilateral trade negotiations, like the India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership.

Second, India should focus on the quality control of imported components. As countries across the world increasingly emphasise material quality and recyclability, these requirements are likely to drive the implementation and enforcement of non-tariff measures for trade, which are quality-driven barriers as opposed to tariff barriers, which are price-related. For instance, the EU has recently notified measures that require battery importers to provide labels concerning material and recyclability. Such measures would act as a barrier if Indian exports do not match the quality standards.

Third, on the question of a broader green manufacturing agenda, India should reconsider its role in the Environmental Goods Agreement (EGA) negotiations that have been stalled since 2016 due to non-participation by developing countries, except China, Costa Rica and Turkey. EGA or any such agreement can provide a platform to acquire other green manufacturing-related inputs like electrolysers at a cheaper price. The success of these agreements and the overall regional and multilateral framework would also require more trade-facilitating measures from other key economies across the globe.

Lowering trade barriers is critical for India’s green journey. The government of India’s decision to target import tariff reduction for the bottommost part of the supply chain is an accurate reflection of philosopher Aristotle’s famous phrase, “The whole is greater than the sum of the parts”.

— The author, Prerna Prabhakar, is a Programme Associate at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), an independent, not-for-profit research institution.