Auto Green Goods: Electrifying the road to final-mile delivery in Delhi Updated : July 17, 2020 06:12 PM IST The benefits of electrifying urban freight are substantial and growing every year. A robust public-private partnership has the potential to create a roadmap to improve this uptake of EVs further. COVID-19 has given a significant boost to e-commerce in Indian cities, and availing of online services has made life easier for many during these challenging times.