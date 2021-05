While making waves abroad, the future of the crypto ecosystem in India hangs in a balance with people debating whether there will be an outright ban or the development of a calibrated regulatory framework as the government’s future course of action.

The fear factor is back among those running crypto or the digital asset ecosystem as they wait with bated breath for the government’s next step. Will the government announce an outright ban on this emerging digital asset? Or, will it work to develop a calibrated regulatory framework that will ensure innovation, development of new business models, while keeping the interest of the nation and those of its customers in mind? Those running the show are still in wait-and-watch mode and hoping for the best.

The anxiety has been fueled by two recent developments. First, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in March 2021 has asked all companies in the country to mandatorily disclose all dealings in crypto in their balance sheets. According to the latest amendments to the Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013, which shall become applicable from the current financial year (2021-22), the companies will now have to disclose profit or loss on transactions involving crypto, the amount of holding, and details of deposits or advances from any person for trading or investing in crypto. It is also the first statutory recognition of the presence and importance of crypto by the government.

Secondly, the ICICI Bank recently joined the ranks of HDFC, RBL, and other banks, which have stopped banking solutions to crypto entities. Banks have stopped exchanging and individuals from buying and selling crypto assets like Bitcoin from their bank accounts. This has led to a lot of confusion because ecosystem players suddenly find their crypto-related transaction payment gateways closed.

Moreover, the bank’s reluctance to fund, comes at a time when the Supreme Court (March 2020) has already overturned the Reserve Bank of India’s notification of April 6, 2018, that had ordered banks and financial institutions to stop funding such entities. Interestingly, it was the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), an association of digital businesses that went to the court to get the RBI circular overturned.

However, to define crypto as just buying and selling of tokens will not be entirely correct. It should be thought of as a store-of-value and an investment vehicle that provides inherent security as a currency, reduced transaction fees, little interference from the banking system. It also goes beyond garnering foreign direct investment in a new-age sector in this difficult COVID times but also enhances the country’s technological skill sets and entrepreneurial drive.

The ecosystem includes running exchanges, development of software for new business models, providers of remittances, investment and fund-based services, thereby generating employment. Hence, crypto needs to be treated as a digital asset, like gold, bonds, stocks, real estate, and deserve similar treatment. This new asset class also needs nurturing through special laws and regulations and needs specific legislation and regulations to work safely. It is already a thriving business with more than 1.5 crore Indians hold Rs 1,500 crore worth of assets.

Hence, a blanket ban on the “internet of value” or as crypto is described, will not only stifle India’s ability to be a part of the next wave of software development, resulting incrypto adoption in illicit markets, but also prevent India from getting a larger share of the global $5.5 billion invested in blockchain start-ups. Currently, it is getting a paltry 0.2% of the global capital because of its uncertain future. Legal eagles believe that a complete ban may not be in order because the finance ministry has already started charging goods and services tax (GST) from crypto exchanges and wallet providers and income-tax on trading profits.

It is equally true that any new technology or new business model brings with it a host of new technological, legal and taxation challenges, which need to be addressed. With crypto, the fear is that it will result in capital flowing out of the country, give a boost to money laundering, terrorism financing and provide little protection to the customer in times of price volatility in tokens.

Experts maintain that by bringing the exchanges and wallet players under the ambit of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act, 2002, through a simple government notification, much of the fears of the regulators can be assuaged. Similarly, crypto transactions can be brought under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act 2007, through some amendments.

By setting up only India-registered crypto exchanges with checks and balances like ensuring know your clients (KYC) norms and putting a cap on foreign direct investment and treating them like banks and non-banking financial institutions, issues of terror financing, money laundering, the traceability of transactions too can be minimised. Similarly, by tweaking the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, cross-border crypto-to-crypto transactions can become a reality. Crypto transactions are still allowed under the Contracts Act of 1872; the Act may need some modifications. Thankfully, the existing Indian exchanges are functioning through self-regulation.

Recently, Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC) members of IAMAI held discussions with experts from India and Singapore on the evolving crypto regulatory framework. For this to happen, the regulator needs to come out with a calibrated regulatory framework for crypto assets. If need be, it can borrow from the best practices of Singapore, the European Union and Hong Kong, which already have a thriving ecosystem, in consultation with the market players. In its absence, some guidelines on the future course of action will greatly help because ecosystem players can then breathe a sigh of relief.

India needs smart and sensible crypto regulation, which can lead to the financial revolution and contributes to India’s growth story.