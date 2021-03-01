Govt can help push down bond yields by cancelling a few auctions
Updated : March 01, 2021 07:37 AM IST
The fiscal data for April to January released on Friday shows that the government is most likely to overshoot its tax revenue targets by about Rs 1.5-Rs 1.8 lakh crore.
It could fall short of spending the revised budgeted amount of Rs 34.5 lakh crore, since it has only a month to go.
The government can thus easily cancel the extra Rs 80,000 crore it said it would borrow from the market this year.