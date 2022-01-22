Government’s focus on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: An area to watch out for automotive sector

The Indian automobile industry has weathered multiple headwinds over 18-24 months. The industry has seen it all, from the complete closure of business activity during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic to managing sharp inflation in commodity prices and semiconductor chip shortage. The demand environment, too, has been a mixed bag. While passenger vehicle (PV) sales have been resilient, the two-wheeler (2W) industry is staring at nine-year low domestic sales by the end of FY2022.

Two-wheeler sales have been hit the most due to the steady increase in vehicle prices (a result of a change in technology, safety standards, and commodity inflation) and a relatively higher impact of the pandemic on lower-income families. And the sales are unlikely to recover meaningfully in the near term.

Comparatively, the commercial vehicle (CVs) sales have been improving, aided by a pick-up in demand from infrastructure sectors and general business activity, especially from sectors like e-commerce and express delivery.

While the segment will report healthy sales growth in FY2022 (expected to be ~18-22 percent), it will still be ~30-32 percent short of the all-time peak achieved in FY2019.

ICRA expects tractor sales to witness a marginal correction (somewhere between -2 to -6 percent in FY2022), primarily because of a very high base (i.e. nine lac tractors were sold in FY2021) and delayed harvest season due to prolonged and uneven monsoons. The shift towards mechanisation is visible as demand for other agricultural implements such as harvesters etc. remained buoyant.

Fiscal 2022 can also be considered the year of reckoning for India’s still-in-infancy electric vehicle segment. Although the overall EV volumes (~95 percent of which was the two-wheeler (47 percent) and three-wheeler segment (48 percent)) are still a fraction of the overall industry sales, the momentum is encouraging.

Selectively, EVs have started making a mark in segments like scooters and three-wheelers, as expected. To give a perspective, high-speed EV scooter sales at 24,737 units in December 2021 accounted for 9 percent of the total scooter sales.

However, we expect this momentum to only gain pace going forward as

a) OEMs ramp up production and launch new models, and

b) consumer acceptance further improves with easing concerns on viability (i.e. narrowing cost of ownership with ICE counterparts), mileage, and financing.

Besides extending the tenor of the FAME II scheme and sweetening the incentive structure for the e-two-wheeler segment, the Government of India also rolled out significant policies to create the local EV ecosystem in India.

An allocation of Rs 18,100 crores and Rs 25,938 crores for manufacturing advanced chemistry cells (including Lithium-Ion batteries ), EVs and technology-oriented components, respectively, were steps in this direction.

The ball is now clearly in the private sector’s court to move projects from the drawing board stage to the ground with technologies and solutions viable for the Indian market.

In ICRA’s view, the ability to onboard OEMs upfront, tie-up technology and input material sourcing will be critical in the battery segment, given the significant capital investment.

We expect investments of approximately Rs. 25,000-30,000 crores in the EV ecosystem over the next five years, with battery cell manufacturing hogging the limelight. Different business models will also emerge in the EV charging infrastructure as well.

From a Budget standpoint, the auto industry will remain an indirect beneficiary of the Government’s measures to boost consumption and investments in the infrastructure space.

That said, the industry has been emphasising the need to rationalise the GST structure across different component segments and increase the taxation benefit on R&D investments (in line with the previous years).

While it remains to be seen whether these requests are addressed or not, the Government’s focus on ‘ Atmanirbhar Bharat ,’ including initiatives to disincentivise ICE vehicles, will remain the key areas to watch out for in the upcoming Budget from the automotive sector’s perspective.

–Shamsher Dewan is Vice President & Group Head – Corporate Ratings at ICRA Limited. Views expressed are personal.