In a most unusual development, the RBI has been forced to postpone the announcement of its monetary policy scheduled for October 1, because the government has failed to appoint the three external members to the monetary policy committee.

The RBI is in a bind. Under the law, it cannot change the policy repo rate unless a majority of six MPC members approve. Three members, including the governor, are from the RBI. The other three external members have to be picked by a search committee which is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the RBI governor, the secretary of the department of economic affairs and the Niti Aayog vice-chairman, among others.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the committee had a meeting and the shortlisted names are probably with the government, but the delay is probably because the appointments committee which does some procedural background checks hasn’t completed the process.

This unexpected postponement is hard to explain. The government knew four years ago that the term of the previous external members, appointed in September 2016, would end in September 2020. The law clearly states that the external members have a four-year term and cannot be reappointed. The members didn’t leave midway; they ended their term as per law, at the preordained month and year.

The inability to appoint new members in time shows the incompetence of the government and lack of professionalism. The appointment of an MPC and a monetary policy framework was touted as one of the biggest reforms by this government.

The RBI and the MPC are not the only institutions that have suffered from the dilatory government process. It has been routine for the government to make even key appointments like the SEBI Chairman a day before the previous incumbent’s term ends. On the other hand, the government is very alert to the budget-making process and extends terms of finance ministry secretaries well in advance so that the budget-making process is not disturbed.

Clearly, the concerned officials have not realised that the entire monetary policymaking process will grind to a halt if the appointments of the MPC members are not cleared on time.

It is fortunate that at the moment the market is more dependent on the RBI’s liquidity measures and the repo rate, which the MPC sets is not the operational overnight rate. The reverse repo rate has become the operational rate and because of excess liquidity, overnight money is being traded even below the reverse repo rate.