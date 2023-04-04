Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

The global redistribution of investment capital is expected to be immensely positive for India. By 2030, India is most likely to be the third largest economy and it is expected to get a disproportionate share within the emerging market portfolio, given its major advantages vis-a-vis China, writes Mohit Ralhan, CEO, TIW Capital.

The previous decade belonged to the stocks of the USA. Between 2010 and 2022, S&P 500 grew by approximately 3.4x, while the Nasdaq index returned even better at approximately 4.6x. In contrast, MSCI World Index ex-USA grew by 1.86x and MSCI emerging markets returned only 1.32x. It was also the decade when the US dollar continued to strengthen and its index moved up from the levels of 80 in 2010 to more than 100 now, which also contributed to the relative underperformance of other markets.

It can be argued that this superior performance of US stocks was driven by economic growth as its share in the world GDP increased from 22.6 percent in 2010 to 24.5 percent in 2022.

Other Markets

While, the share of other developed countries declined and China increased its share in the world GDP from 9.1 percent in 2010 to a staggering 17.6 percent in 2022. India was another major emerging market that increased its share of world GDP from 2.5 percent in 2010 to 3.4 percent in 2022.

Excluding China and India, the combined share of other top 8 emerging economies in world GDP has remained almost the same between 2010 and 2022. So, it can be concluded that the rise of China and India came at the expense of other developed countries but not USA and it translated into a disproportionate positive outcome for the US stocks.

The fact that the economic growth of China and India has still not translated into relatively higher growth in stock market returns also indicates the skew in the global capital allocation towards developed markets and especially the USA.

Will This Change In Decade 2020s?

Apart from the relative economic resilience of the USA, one of the biggest factors in their superior stock performance was the environment of low-interest rates. The low-interest rate translates to a lower cost of capital which in turn increases the valuation multiple of stocks. It also enables companies to raise cheaper capital to buy back their own stocks which increases EPS and valuations of the companies. Since 2010, US companies have spent more than US$6 billion in buybacks. This is likely to come to an end with the reversal in the interest rate environment.

Also, the relentless rise of the US stock market in the previous decade has created a significant divergence between its combined market capitalization and GDP. The market capitalisation of US stocks represents almost 40 percent of the world’s market cap while its GDP is about 25 percent of the world’s GDP. At the start of 2010, the market capitalisation of US stocks was almost the same as its GDP, which now stands at roughly 157 percent of the GDP. These simple metrics put US stocks in a highly overvalued category. In contrast, the market cap to GDP ratio of all other major economies, excluding Japan, is less than 100 percent. Ideally, the distribution of market capitalization should mirror the distribution of GDP, but the subjectivity of country risk measurements and the position of US Dollar skew the distribution in favor of the USA. The coming decade may see a change in both of these drivers.

Emerging Markets

This is a foregone conclusion that the GDP share of emerging markets will continue to increase. Apart from China and India, South Korea, Brazil and Indonesia are also expected to improve their GDP ranking. Therefore, the global portfolio allocation towards emerging markets will certainly increase and for the top 4-5 emerging economies, the market cap is likely to surpass the 100 percent of GDP threshold to the region of 115 percent -125 percent of GDP.

Another redistribution may happen within the developed market allocation, in favor of Europe and away from the USA. A likely scenario is the market cap of developed Europe inching towards 100 percent of GDP while the market cap of the USA declines to 125 percent -135 percent of GDP. While the USA will continue to provide selective investment opportunities, at a broader level, the investment opportunities in this decade are likely to be more lucrative in the other top and growing economies.

Future Performance

This global redistribution of investment capital is expected to be immensely positive for India. By 2030, India is most likely to be the third largest economy and it is expected to get a disproportionate share within the emerging market portfolio, given its major advantages vis-a-vis China.

Global investors are increasingly becoming more comfortable with investing in India, as its economy grows, due to the similarity of institutions, governance systems and regulatory frameworks with the western world. India has continued its determined march on the path of reforms and strengthening of its capital market ecosystem.

Therefore, It is likely to offer a double-digit compounded return to investors along with relatively lower volatility in this decade and is expected to be one of the best-performing investment destinations for global investors.

— The author, Mohit Ralhan, is CEO at TIW Capital. The views expressed are personal.