The global south invariably has to face two interlinked issues, food insecurity and climate change, which give rise to the third problem; climate finance. The developing countries in the region always have to see-saw between paying for urgent climate needs and to repay the debts.

In January India organised a virtual summit, Voice of Global South, where developing nations (which are not part of G-20) spoke about their priorities and expectations from India’s presidency. As the G-20 foreign ministers meet in New Delhi on March 2, 2023 to finalise the agenda for the G-20 Summit in September, India must consider the issues raised by the countries in the global south if it aspires to be their voice.

One of the prominent issues that plagues the global south is food insecurity. “Around 80 percent of the world’s population lives in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, where farming households are disproportionately poor and vulnerable,” mentioned the Observer Research Foundation in its article titled, ‘Climate change and food security in the Global South’. It further added that these regions are particularly at risk of crop failures and famine brought on by climate change.

According to the Global Hunger Index (GHI), globally there were around 828 million people undernourished in 2021. The situation worsened as commodity prices skyrocketed owing to the pandemic and now the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The same report also mentioned that Africa, South of the Sahara and South Asia are the regions with the highest hunger levels and are most vulnerable to future shocks and crises. Progress against hunger in the region is stagnated, observed the report.

Though the impact of climate change is global it is not equal everywhere. Poverty-stricken countries face harsher consequences. The frequent hurricanes, wildfires, droughts compel people to leave their homes and give up on existing food sources.

In recent years, the productivity of corn and wheat has fallen considerably due to extreme weather conditions, plant diseases, and water-related issues. Climate variability is 80 percent responsible for erratic harvest of cereal crops in places like Africa’s Sahel, reported the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

As per the COP16 Accord, developed countries had committed to jointly mobilise $100 billion per year from 2020 to address the climate needs of developing nations. Later the target year was shifted to 2025.

“Nearly three-quarters of climate finance still comes in the form of loans, usually with high interest”, wrote Financial Times in its ‘Debt burden traps global south in a vicious circle’. It also added that even if $100bn is delivered, leaders in the global south argue it is insufficient, particularly when most climate-vulnerable countries are already mired in debt and still grappling with the economic fallout from Covid-19.

Further revelation came from the Oxfam report of 2020 which stated that half of the loans through which funds were provided were the “non-concessional loans”. Such economical mobility worsens the situation in already debt-ridden countries and aggravates existing problems.

As India chairs the G-20 agenda building meeting in New Delhi with the aspirations to be the voice of the global south, it must take note of issues like food insecurity, climate change and climate finance. Some of these issues were also raised by the attendee nations of the global south in virtual gathering held in January.