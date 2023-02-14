Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Digital inequality, geopolitical confrontation for resources, the rising cost of living, debt crisis, natural disasters and extreme weather events are some key risks for India in the upcoming years. While organisations prepare for the unprecedented, they must keep in mind the strategic, operational, and tactical ingredients to formulate an effective risk mitigation framework, writes Rohit Mahajan, President – Risk Advisory, Deloitte India.

The Indian business landscape has constantly been tested over the past few years with the onset of some familiar and some largely unfamiliar risks. The pandemic posed a set of unexpected uncertainties, not just for India, but globally. This was followed by supply chain risks that disrupted the flow of raw materials across geographies, the geo-political tensions from the Ukraine-Russia war, natural disasters bringing about the very real threat of climate risks and now more recently the global economic downturn.

As per the World Economic Forum, digital inequality, geopolitical confrontation for resources, the rising cost of living, debt crisis, natural disasters and extreme weather events are some key risks for India in the upcoming years. Technologies such as AI, Quantum and Biotechnology are also going to exacerbate the inequalities and digital divide if no action is taken to mitigate it.

So, how have our Indian businesses fared? India is a melting pot of large conglomerates, Global Capability Centers, family-run businesses, and a booming start-up landscape. We have enough examples to demonstrate how organisations have converted risks to opportunities and as well as how inadequately companies invested in building resilience as a part of their corporate DNA. However, what is constant is the threat of risks. Some major risks for corporate India in the next couple of years could be:

1. Business environment related risks: Competitive pressures, geo-political risks, supply chain risks.

2. Environmental risks and public health: Climate and Sustainability risks, health and pollution related risks.

3. Technology related risks: New business models, reputation and social media risks, cyber threats, data protection and integrity

While a crystal ball is ideal to look into the future, the closest businesses can get to managing risks better is by investing significantly in prediction and prevention. Technology plays a quintessential role in the future of risk. It not only causes newer risks as technological applications widen, it will also be the critical lever in addressing risks. AI-based learning for predictive risk analytics and real-time risk sensing/monitoring will be an integral part of adapting to risks.

Next is the leadership involvement in adapting to a world where threats are plenty and evolving faster than the organisation itself. Right from the Board to the C-suite leaders, the focus on the ability to articulate risks and prepare for the worst should be consistent.

Take the example of the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament – Post the SARS outbreak in 2003, the organisers decided to invest in pandemic insurance that led to a USD 142 million payout in 2020 when the tournament was cancelled for the first time since its inception. There must have been several naysayers who felt this investment was unnecessary and avoidable, but the decision makers stood tall, and the organisation could mitigate its losses in a troubling year.

The tone-at-the-top also reverberates as culture throughout the organisation. Having a strong defence mechanism against risk and its future allies through carefully planned scenario analysis, modus operandi for dire situations, resilience mechanisms and due training to employees are all tactical necessities to create a strong ship that will weather the storm. Particularly in case of cyber threats and data protection, end-point security is tantamount to ensure that employees do not succumb to malicious emails and sophisticated hacker attacks.

The future of risks is transforming the business world. Uncertainty is now graciously accepted as a ‘way of working’. While organisations prepare for the unprecedented, they must keep in mind the strategic, operational, and tactical ingredients to formulate an effective risk mitigation framework and leverage technology to its fullest potential as an instrument of prediction. It still will not give us the gift of foresight to better articulate risks, but one-step closer is good enough to embrace the future.