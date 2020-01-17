#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
From those working in Yemen war zones to the ones conserving Mumbai’s heritage — WID 2020+ puts women architects in the spotlight

Updated : January 17, 2020 01:54 PM IST

While architect Salma Samar Damluji from Yemen offered a riveting insight into her rehabilitation work in Yemen, architects Elizabeth Vines and Johanna Gibbons dwelled on the need for sustainable development.
HECAR chose Mumbai as a venue for WID 2020+ due to its rich legacy of Victorian Gothic and Art Deco architecture and cultural tapestry.
From those working in Yemen war zones to the ones conserving Mumbai's heritage — WID 2020+ puts women architects in the spotlight
