From registers to modern age tech: The evolution of investment tracking Updated : April 16, 2021 04:11 PM IST Today, we have come a long way from carefully filing away sheaves of documents as proof of our investments. Digital tools that range from cloud-based storage to government-sanctioned aggregators, have provided us with multiple avenues to store important information. Published : April 16, 2021 04:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply