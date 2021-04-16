From registers to modern age tech: The evolution of investment tracking

Like every other industry, technology has revolutionised wealth management, realigning investor expectations and the scope of investments. There are certain invaluable benefits that technology offers us, such as improved communications, data analytics, and more accurate predictions.

Big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning have made it easier and safer for individuals and companies to invest in various avenues. But coupled with that, it has also made monitoring of our investments easier through different tracking tools.

Today, we have come a long way from carefully filing away sheaves of documents as proof of our investments. Digital tools that range from cloud-based storage to government-sanctioned aggregators, have provided us with multiple avenues to store important information.

More importantly, these are tamper-proof, easily retrievable, and unlikely to get lost. There are other added benefits of these digitised records besides just storage. We can use these to monitor and analyse investments.

Digitised records have emerged as the biggest tools when it comes to portfolio management, facilitating the usage of analytical and comparative tools while easing the transaction of assets and securities. Ultimately, it has created investment tracking tools that are easy to apply, creating an investment infrastructure that creates multifaceted value for investors.

Moving from manual filing

Before we had all these tools there was the age-old manual method. Most investments, whether debentures or mutual funds, were held in their physical form, such as bond certificates. These had to be filed carefully in folders. Unfortunately, far too many people lost or misplaced these.

Since these documents were in the paper, they were also easily damaged through natural and man-made factors like fire, flood, or pests. Sometimes people would lose track of their investments, unaware of their loss. The loss of these physical forms as the proof of investments meant a loss of estate. People lost capital and earnings from unclaimed dividends and full maturity amounts.

Today these assets have gone digital, stored in devices as small as a smartphone. We can carry around their data in the cloud, easily retrieved through an app in a matter of minutes.

Not just that, you can also apply other tools to help evaluate your investments, keeping a tab on their changing values, interests accrued, or make a comparative analysis. While a lot of assets, like RBI bonds, are still issued in only physical form, these digital platforms allow us to record the data, helping us to keep track of all our investments.

Robust financial infrastructure

When it comes to investment tracking, we have benefitted from the robust and vigilant financial infrastructure built over the years by regulatory bodies like the RBI and the government through the finance ministry. By making record-keeping mandatory and through a centralised tracking system, these regulatory bodies also provide us with a periodic reminder of our assets.

For instance, the Common Account Statement (CAS) issued by the depositories, National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services India Ltd (CDSL), give us a summation of all our investments in the securities market, from stocks, mutual funds, and government bonds.

These details are available in the Statement of Account (SOA) and Demat form, issued quarterly through email. It helps keep track of all investments under one’s Permanent Account Number, with details on transactions and outstanding investments.

Another path-breaking initiative of the RBI is the proposed Account Aggregator which will help both individuals and small investors through a simple and easy-to-use format.

Expected to be launched in a couple of years, the aggregator brings together all individual investments under a single platform, allowing us to view statements of our accounts, track them, and plan investments based on the information. Similarly, a pre-filled I-T form on capital gains data, meant for better compliance, also helps in collating all data in a single place.

Making investment tracking work

While data collation is the prime purpose of investment tracking, it is much more than that. The ultimate aim of tracking is to make predictive analysis to make informed and intelligent decisions. This is where digital tools have emerged as game-changers, revolutionising wealth management. There are plenty of tools to choose from.

SIP calculators are easy enough for anyone with the barest of financial knowledge to operate. All one has to do is fill in the amount, number of years, risk appetite, and the calculator will give the corpus at the end of the investment period. Similarly, portfolio trackers will show the total profit or loss by comparing the costs with the present value.

Yet, this evolution is not without its challenges. A 2018 Reuters’ research[1] on Digitalization of Wealth Management, found that of the 200 wealth managers surveyed, 68 percent felt that staying abreast of new technology is one of the biggest challenges they face. The situation is likely to be similar three years on in 2021 with new tech emerging all the time.

Ironically, Big Data, the biggest advantage of digitisation, is also one of the major challenges that investors now face.

We are still creating strategic assets to track investments through technology, from Robo advisors to integrated platforms. With the lightning-fast pace of technological evolution, what is novel today will become standard in a decade. With every change, we will hopefully move to even easier tracking methodologies.

—Milan Ganatra is the Co-Founder and CEO of 1Silver Bullet. Views are personal.