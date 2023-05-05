The hospitality industry needs to be proactive in implementing ESG reporting frameworks and developing ESG management strategies that address the specific risks and opportunities within their operations.Various ESG reporting frameworks like GRI, SASB, TCFD, CDP, and ISO exist to help companies identify, measure, and disclose relevant ESG information.

As the global focus on sustainability continues to grow, the environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting has become a critical component of modern business strategy. Companies that prioritise ESG performance and reporting not only foster trust and loyalty among stakeholders, but also create value in terms of their financial results.

In other words, establishing links between a company’s financial performance and its ESG metrics can help identify areas where sustainability efforts can drive improvements to the bottom line. The double materiality assessment also helps in providing a more holistic view of the company’s operations and overall impact on society and the environment.

In the hospitality industry specifically, ESG reporting can demonstrate a company’s commitment to responsible tourism and can help to attract eco-conscious travellers. Additionally, as the industry is heavily reliant on natural resources, ESG Reporting can help ensure long-term business sustainability.

Green tourism bellwethers like Meliá Hotels International and Hilton Worldwide Holdings are already reaping profits as stakeholders increasingly prioritise environmental and social considerations.

On the contrary, laggards who fail to report ESG data run the risk of reputational damage, increased regulatory scrutiny, lower customer loyalty and ultimately, financial losses.

Current Challenges

The hospitality industry is at the forefront of the evolving global reporting expectations on ESG issues. However, the sector is facing some significant challenges. Firstly, it is essential to meet evolving global reporting expectations to ensure that investors and stakeholders have confidence in the reported ESG data. Secondly, the lack of infrastructure and resources to provide investor-grade reporting is also an obstacle. Finally, understanding and reporting both ‘inside out’ and ‘outside in’ ESG impacts is critical.

The Way Ahead

Today, the hospitality industry needs to be proactive in implementing ESG reporting frameworks and developing ESG management strategies that address the specific ESG risks and opportunities within their operations.

Various ESG reporting frameworks like GRI, SASB, TCFD, CDP, and ISO exist to help companies identify, measure, and disclose relevant ESG information. India’s SEBI has also introduced the Core Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework, which is more comprehensive than others. Adopting these frameworks can help companies effectively report on their ESG performance and comply with regulations.

While drafting their ESG Reports, hospitality companies must strike a balance and incorporate both qualitative discussions and quantitative metrics.

The best practices to consider in this context would be :

- Identify the key risks and opportunities related to operations, supply chain, and stakeholders.

- Gather data to measure performance in each area. This data should be both quantitative (e.g., energy consumption, waste generated) and qualitative (e.g., stakeholder engagement activities, community impact).

- Develop appropriate metrics, both quantitative (e.g., energy intensity, carbon emissions) and qualitative (e.g., customer satisfaction scores, employee engagement surveys) to track performance over time.

- Communicate the data and metrics effectively using visual aids, such as graphs or charts, to illustrate trends and progress over time.

- Ensure the credibility of your ESG reporting and independent perspective on your overall ESG performance through third-party assurance.

Common mistakes that the hospitality industry should avoid include :

- Greenwashing : overstating or misrepresenting ESG initiatives

- Lack of transparency which can undermine stakeholder trust

- Insufficient data that can lead to incomplete or inaccurate reporting

- Failure to integrate ESG considerations into decision-making processes, which can limit the effectiveness of sustainability efforts.

To avoid these pitfalls, companies should prioritise robust data collection and reporting systems, engage in stakeholder consultation, and integrate ESG considerations into their overall business strategy.

Conclusion

ESG reporting is a critical aspect of the hospitality industry’s sustainability journey. Companies that invest in ESG reporting and disclosure are not only meeting stakeholder expectations but also driving real progress toward a more sustainable future. By embracing best practices and avoiding common mistakes, hospitality businesses can leverage ESG reporting to enhance brand reputation, attract investment, and achieve long-term success.

As we move forward, it is imperative that the industry continues to push the envelope on ESG disclosure, ultimately leading to a more sustainable and responsible hospitality industry.

—The author, Bhagyashree Jain, is the founder of The Disposal Company, a Sustainability-Tech startup backed by Accenture. She is a renowned name in the Waste Management and Climate-Tech space and is also an ESG Consultant to young startups, companies and investment firms. The views expressed are personal.

