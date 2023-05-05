The hospitality industry needs to be proactive in implementing ESG reporting frameworks and developing ESG management strategies that address the specific risks and opportunities within their operations.Various ESG reporting frameworks like GRI, SASB, TCFD, CDP, and ISO exist to help companies identify, measure, and disclose relevant ESG information.

As the global focus on sustainability continues to grow, the environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting has become a critical component of modern business strategy. Companies that prioritise ESG performance and reporting not only foster trust and loyalty among stakeholders, but also create value in terms of their financial results.

In other words, establishing links between a company’s financial performance and its ESG metrics can help identify areas where sustainability efforts can drive improvements to the bottom line. The double materiality assessment also helps in providing a more holistic view of the company’s operations and overall impact on society and the environment.

