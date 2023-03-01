There is a sneaking and valid suspicion that professionals often are the inspiration and brain behind white-collar crimes. It is an old joke that chartered accountants work overtime post budget, analyse with fine toothcomb the fine print to look for loopholes to benefit their wealthy clients.

ruled Chartered accountants (CAs) or advocates who assist enterprises in preparing returns or otherwise including appearing before authorities and courts, but aren't involved in fraud committed by the latter should not be arrested,

the Punjab and Haryana High Court last week.

The court delivered this ruling in a case in which a chartered accountant and an advocate representing a firm of exporters were summoned and arrested by the GST authorities. The two had filed a petition on behalf of the exporters, who were alleged to have fraudulently claimed a refund of integrated goods and services tax (IGST). Later, the exporters allegedly named the petitioners as party to the fraud so as to save their own skin and with a view to passing the buck onto the professionals representing them.

The court said persons against whom there is no documentary or other concrete evidence to establish direct involvement in the evasion of huge amounts of tax, should not be arrested prior to the determination of liability and imposition of penalty. CAs or advocates who had filed returns for, or otherwise assisted a business, but were not beneficiaries or party to the fraud should not be arrested merely on the basis of a statement, without any corroborative evidence linking the professionals to the alleged offence.

The court reiterated the truism that the power to arrest should not be exercised at the whims and caprices of any officer or for the sake of recovery or terrorising any businessman or creating an atmosphere of fear. The court in a way laid down guidelines for exercising such exceptional power by visualising a situation like a person involved in evasion of huge amounts of tax and having no permanent place of business, or a person not appearing in spite of repeated summons being served and involved in huge amounts of evasion of tax among other instances.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict comes as a whiff of fresh air for accountants and advocates in a milieu where investigating agencies are resorting to arrest of such professionals at the drop of the hat so that they might sing like a canary and expose their clients. Such highhandedness goes against the relationship of trust that exists between a professional and his client. Ram Jethmalani the noted jurist was often on the mat for defending smugglers and other heinous criminals. His riposte used to be---I am discharging my professional dharma.

In fact, the issue cannot be put in black and white terms. There is a sneaking and valid suspicion that professionals often are the inspiration and brain behind white-collar crimes. It is an old joke that chartered accountants work overtime post budget, analyse with fine toothcomb the fine print to look for loopholes to benefit their wealthy clients. Be that as it may.

Indeed, Chartered accountants are more vulnerable to the charge of playing footsie with criminals. In the infamous Satyam Computers financial scandal that rocked the nation in 2008, PWC, one of the five big international auditing firms had to live down the charge of complicity or turning a blind eye when Satyam founder Ramalinga Raju forged bank fixed deposit receipts to boost sales and his company’s share prices in the bourses. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in 2018 banned Price Waterhouse (PW) network from auditing listed companies for two years, after finding it guilty in the nearly decade-old Rs 7,136 crore fraud case in Satyam Computer Services Ltd. In addition, Price Waterhouse, Bangalore, and two of its erstwhile senior partners—S Gopalakrishnan and Srinivas Talluri—who had certified Satyam’s audit reports in 2000-2008, were asked to cough up Rs 13 crore made through complicity in ill-gotten gains including interests.

In fact, Satyam known as India’s Enron moment triggered deep-rooted reforms in our company law. Resultantly, the new Companies Act, 2013 makes auditors the prime whistleblowers and puts the fear of God in them. Yet, authorities cannot make CAs scapegoats for the shenanigans of their clients in which the auditors were not complicit. Indeed, they have to walk the tightrope and not arrest professionals unless their complicity is ex-facie proved.

While the self-regulations for professionals including CAs harp on confidentiality that characterises professional-client relationship, they also concede that professionals enjoy no immunity from prosecution if the Court is convinced of their complicity in tax evasion and other white-collar crimes. Doctors are often at the receiving end of the charge of professional negligence. Advocates and CAs are vulnerable to the charge of complicity and indeed often to the charge of being partners in crime. Yet authorities should not arrest and harass them too readily and without proof of complicity.

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

