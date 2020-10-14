Business Flexible work spaces are the redeemer for large conglomerates Updated : October 14, 2020 05:56 PM IST Companies today need to grow much faster, expand to new territories quicker and most importantly they need to stay nimble, agile and not be very asset-heavy. Flexible Workspaces are the answer for the future of the workspace and the next evolution. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.