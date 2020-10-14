Flexible work spaces are the redeemer for large conglomerates

Office space is going through a big shift in the last few years. But then again this is nothing new. The creation of the modern-day office space really goes back to the British East India Company and its need to consolidate and file paperwork. Abstractly, office spaces evolved as per requirement from emulating factory production lines to cubicles to open plans. The office is a very tangible asset and hence a stubborn one. Once built, it proves difficult to change without cost. Yet, as we move into the world of shared economies and flexibility, this brick and mortar model also must change. This is where the role of the flex workspace has gathered momentum and as a result, we find ourselves in the midst of another cycle of evolution of the office space.

Companies today need to grow much faster, expand to new territories quicker and most importantly they need to stay nimble, agile and not be very asset-heavy. Flexible workspaces can help not only SMEs but also large conglomerates achieve this as it solves the aforementioned needs and more. SMEs have looked at Flex Workspaces or coworking spaces as options for them but more and more large conglomerates are looking to take up space with these operators as well. Why may that be?

Millennials

Today the average age of India is approximately 28 years. We are an incredibly young country and this means we need to start thinking like the young. Demographic groups rarely want the same things in the same way. The 90’s and early 2000’s created office spaces because we needed them to kick-off our economy and now the equation has shifted from needs to wants. Flexibility and freedom of how and when to work is a requirement and that needs to be addressed.

Flex Workspaces offers such opportunities as freedom is built into the design as that enables productivity and effective work habits. Freedom to choose where to work, when to focus and when to collaborate demands a functional change in the office space. One must clarify here, that this does not mean a Flex Workspace makes you more talented or that it guarantees productivity but rather it enables and provides a foundation on which HR policies and deliverability loops can be put in place, reworked and constantly adapted as per the vision of the company.

New markets

Conglomerates need to expand to new markets and micro-markets to expand the business but also to access talent. As more of our towns will become cities this need will grow. Setting up office space from scratch in new cities and towns is tedious and time-consuming. Flex Workspaces have ready to use office space which companies can easily take up and set up shop to start work from Day 1.

All-in-one flexibility

This one is an action-packed reason. First, the biggest opportunity Flex Workspaces provided is that they can work closely with large companies in sourcing, designing, building and operating their required space. This removes all the headaches from the company’s mind and allows them to focus their attention on the business at all times.

Second, because operators can do all those above then making custom-designed offices becomes easy enough. Third, the flexibility required in space requirements through time as well as leasing can be built into the model from the very beginning. These three benefits ultimately lead to the benefits in cost.

Cost-saving

When comparing apples to apples, Flex Workspaces vs Conventional Workspace do help save time and money. The main component is the removal of the capital asset and move to operational cost. This brings huge savings in Year 0 before one even one moves in as no capital expenditure is required. This allows companies the freedom to place this amount back into the business and let it multiply. Operationally managing the office also comes off the plate which is increasingly difficult in the COVID era.

The time spent by companies in sourcing, designing, building and operating carries an incredible opportunity cost that if accounted for in comparison then it would further exponentially increase the cost-benefit in favour of Flex Workspaces.

These are a few of the main reasons why Flexible Workspaces are the answer for the future of the workspace and the next evolution. The sunrise is paradoxical here where large conglomerates in the west are waking up to this dawn and its time the Indian conglomerates begin to look at the model as well.