Five exhibitions, galleries and collaborations signal the slow revival of Rs 14.6 billion Indian art market

Going by the invites inundating my email box, the Indian art market, which for years has been struggling with slow sales, particularly after demonetisation took the wind off its sail, is on an upswing.

Dig a bit deeper and you realise the struggle is still real, for now. A well-established gallerist told me a while ago that even the usual collectors no longer drop in. India’s art market was estimated at Rs 14.6 billion in 2018, a decline of 6 percent from the previous year, a FICCI-KPMG report stated. If 2006 was the year described by gallerists as the “peak year” for art, the bubble burst two years later and it has been a decade of slow growth. But 2017, perhaps, was by far the cruelest, a fact corroborated by the report, Painting the Future.

But as they say, a depressed market leads to interesting collaborations and experimentations. Across the world, art has been notching up quite a few innovations. Damien Hirst’s shipwreck fantasy of larger-than-life figures in his Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable, conceived as underwater sculptures complete with coral growth and a sea patina, was lapped up by views at the Venice Biennale a year ago. Abu Dhabi opened its iteration of the Louvre, the first outside Paris.

In India, a slew of recent exhibitions and openings have brought to the fore how fecund the Indian art world is. Gone are the poseurs and mediocre artists. The art is far bolder; the survivors are among the best of contemporary artists in India. Five exhibitions, artists and leading-edge galleries that reveal more about the vibrant art scene, rather than the numbers, then.

Heritage as art spaces

The Red Fort as a museum

Halfway through this year, Delhi Art Gallery collaborated with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open Drishyakala museum at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Red Fort, transforming a former British military barrack into a museum, the first of contemporary museum in a Grade I monument.

The Drishyakala museum at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Red Fort.

Ashish Anand, MD and CEO, DAG, says, “The success of Drishyakala is borne by the numbers — with 250,000 people have walked through the museum since it opened, an average of 3,000 people a day — and this success is in no small measure also due to the ASI’s vision of creating a museum hub at the Red Fort.” DAG also won the bid to transform yet another British barrack into two museums housing rare collections of Mughal antiquities as well as the Indian War Memorial.

More recently, DAG partnered with London-based Wallace Collection for an unusual exhibition Forgotten Masters: Indian Painting for the East India Company, curated by historian and author William Dalrymple. On show are works by Indian master painters commissioned by the East India Company officials in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, but credited to ‘company art’. Artists such as Shaikh Zain ud-Din, Bhawani Das, Shaikh Mohammad Amir of Karriah, Sita Ram and Ghulam Ali Khan offer a rare glimpse of the cultural fusion between British and Indian artistic styles. “There are dazzling depictions of architecture, including a sublime portrait of the Taj Mahal. Here you see two artistic cultures collide as European perspective mixes with an Indian appetite for all-over surface detail that creates almost surreal effects,” says Dalrymple.

Nuru Karim at CMSVS, Mumbai

No institution has recognised how contemporary art and antiquities can occupy the same space, helping to drive in footfalls, better than the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CMSVS) under museum director Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It has seen several large-scale exhibitions, including one on Egyptian mummies brought down from the British Museum. Just recently, the museum invited Priyasri Art Gallery and architect Nuru Karim, founder of NUDES atelier, to create an inventive library for children on its grounds.

Nuru Karim - Bookworm.

Aptly titled ‘Bookworm’, it takes the form of a pavilion erected on the site, which snakes its way down the green lawns, a sinuous shape, holding children’s books. The sculptural library has areas for sitting and storytelling and can house approximately 12,000 books, which have been donated by schools across the city.

Nuru Karim - Bookworm.

Personal Histories

The Citizen Archives of India, Chemould Gallery

Photography as a form of art documents, not just art movements, but also the world as it changes around us. The Citizens' Archive of India (CAI), founded before India's 70th Independence Day to preserve personal histories, houses more than 200 eyewitness accounts of life on the subcontinent, all captured within 350 hours of audio-video recordings and over 1300 digitised photographs and items of memorabilia.

Life As They Knew It: Stories from India's first citizens showcases the work the archive has done in the last two years: from the experiences during the British Raj to a young, independent nation. Memories of school, college, marriage, and their career are peppered with video clips, along with the special moments from their lives.

The return of the big solo

Reena Kallat, Chemould Gallery

After many long years, artist Reena Kallat opened her new show at Chemould. It was Woven Chronicle at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, which put her on the map of global art. Her new solo Blind Spots cover her prodigious practise that spans painting, photography, video, sculpture and installation. Highly conceptual, her work often questions notions of borders, geography, landscape, identity, memory, history and the natural world.

Reena Kallat with her sculpture-solo show Blind Spots.

While in Leaking Lines, international borders and fortifications during wars appear like charred fissures on the surface of the paper, Chorus is modelled on pre-radar acoustic devices used to track sounds of enemy aircraft during the Second World War. But to subvert notions of war, she introduces bird calls from border-sharing countries either politically partitioned or in conflict such as the Hoopoe bird (national bird of Israel) singing to the Palestinian Sunbird (national bird of Palestine), the Peacock (from India) communicating with the Doyel (from Bangladesh), the Crested Caracara (national bird from Mexico) singing in unison with the Eagle (national bird of US)... Her work is highly political without being overtly righteous about it.

The artworld is looking forward to Bose Krishnamachari opening his solo at the Emami Art in Kolkata at the end of this month after over a decade.

New Creative Spaces

The Method

Defying all prognosis of economic slowdown, The Method, a contemporary creative space, opened smack-bang at the heart of Mumbai’s art district in Kala Ghoda. Dedicated to urban culture and the contemporary art scene, it showcases eclectic art: modern, street, and, at times, even classic.

Rajakumari International Rapper, Gundi Studio at The Method.

“Defiant subculture has always bred great artists,” says founder and gallerist Sahil Arora: “In Mumbai, however, there are very few places where these types of artists can present their work in a respected way. It’s a catch-22: most galleries won’t show their work until the artist has established themselves as ‘gallery material’. But at the same time, they dedicate very little, if any, wall space to emerging artists.”

Rema Chaudhary's Lightness of Being at The Method.

Right now, the centre is hosting Rema Chaudhary’s ‘Lightness of Being’, a collection of ethereal landscapes, some void of all humanity and others with the presence of a figure drifting through the vastness — almost whimsical and other-worldly. Opening next is a very disturbing photography show on 35 years after Bhopal Gas Tragedy, called Aftermath.

Installations

10 Chairs and Manjunath Kamath

Purewal drew the idea from a sit-down dinner she had planned for 10 friends that meet around an aged wine-stained wooden table to exchange stories. Some of India’s finest artists, architects and designers – Sanjay Puri, Anita Dube, Bose Krishnamachari, GR Iranna, design studio Klove – have collaborated to tell their stories with a statement piece each, a mix of digital, mixed media, interactive art coming together in sculptural art.

Manjunath Kamath's 'Something I remember, few things I found', 2019, Acrylic and oil on canvas.

The gallery also opened new sculptural works (along with some paintings) by Manjunath Kamath. The artist plays with a range of cultural motifs: The architecture of temples and churches, Middle Eastern ceramics and Western Renaissance paintings in his terracotta. Focusing on the commonality at the root of these seemingly distinct iconographies, his work also celebrates the idea of likeness in diversity. The works will also be showcased at the Abu Dhabi Art Fair.

Raj Shahani, Jehangir Art Gallery

And while we are at sculptural installations, a discovery is Raj Shahani, a former finance professional, who showed 25 bronze and metal sculptures, originally carved in clay. Strongly influenced by his photographs, the 25 sculptural dancers reveal Shahani's innate understanding of the human body and movement.

Raj Shahani - Synchronicity

Raj Shahani.

“Dance is a universal language, I have never read books, I am dyslexic. Communication through pictures, dance and movement speak to me. Dance is storytelling; if you are able to tell stories through this and sculpture it becomes really interesting."These are exciting new times for Indian art. Will it continue to throw up big names as it did, say, 15 years ago, with the emergence of the best and the brightest such as Reena and Jitish Kallat, and Bose Krishnamachari? The jury is still out.

Deepali Nandwani is a journalist who keeps a close watch on the world of luxury.