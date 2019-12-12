#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Fine dining redefined: Indian chefs turning local for a greener, more sustainable kitchen

Updated : December 12, 2019 07:35 PM IST

Several Indian chefs have started feeling the urge to make a conscious effort to promote local produce and support small-scale farmers and do their bit to put up a resistance against climate change.
The Indian soil has been exposed enough to severe chemical treatments since the Green Revolution; technically, except for a few parts in the North East, it is not possible to produce certified organic crops.
