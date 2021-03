Connecting the Dots—a series by GV Ravishankar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India, that explores and makes connections across a range of diverse ideas on scaling companies, personal growth and leading teams.

It was two years into an investment when I realised that the fund’s original thesis was simply not panning out. This company Sequoia Capital India had partnered with was focusing on the lower-middle class segment of the population but despite strong customer growth, there was still no clear path to profitability in the business. In addition, the founder was a missionary leader who meant well but was unable to take the tougher decisions needed to build a commercially viable business. It was a significant investment from the Sequoia funds in those years and the team had the unenviable task of turning the business around.

Neither was the original thesis panning out, nor was the founder market fit right—but it felt like there was no choice but for everyone to invest more time and capital to try and turn this around. It felt like being in the proverbial well, where digging deeper would only make one more stuck! It wasn’t clear how we’d be able to get unstuck or improve the situation.

If you are interested in this topic, chances are you are looking for a way out of your current predicament. Maybe you are afraid to walk out of a relationship, to fire someone, to dump the current unviable project or change your job. Or, you’re simply in a situation where you don’t have control or free will, and you know it can be better. There is a sense of heaviness of knowing something is not right, accompanied by a sense of helplessness that comes from not knowing what should be done differently. Some well-meaning friends may be advising you to make a change but you may be reluctant to because you don’t have the clarity and conviction to act. Maybe you have compulsions in the short term to keep things the way they are (e.g. to keep growing to get the next round of funding) and are hoping things will magically take care of themselves later or that lady luck will smile at you at some point. Or maybe you are at a point where you have resigned to your fate and decided to chug along.

But inaction is the most direct path to regret. As Amazon founder Jeff Bezos once said: “When you think about the things that you will regret when you’re 80, they’re almost always the things that you did not do. They’re acts of omission. Very rarely are you going to regret something that you did that failed and didn’t work or whatever.” The fact that people regret not acting more often than taking action and getting it wrong has been well documented by multiple researchers who studied the regrets of old people. So if taking action is the path to minimizing regret, then what can help us get the clarity and conviction to act?

There are, in my view, three simple questions that may help us attain clarity and the conviction required to spur action. These are questions to help put some distance between you and the situation in hand, thereby neutralising the current compulsions and providing clarity!

What would you attempt to do if you knew you could not fail?

This simple question, the most powerful of the three, is credited to the American televangelist and motivational speaker Robert Schuller. Many times we feel stuck because taking the alternate path is fraught with uncertainty. The fear of the unknown and fear of failure seem to overpower the pain of the familiar. But if you could mentally imagine that you could not fail and answer what you will do differently in that situation—you may uncover the right answer and realise that the fear of failure is what is stopping you from acting. It may be good in such situations to remind yourself that a good way to lead life is regret minimisation—and not acting will likely be a bigger regret in the long-term.

What would you do if you knew you will only be judged ten years from today?

The second clarifying question is to help you reframe the context with a long-term view in mind. Many times CEOs are fighting to see through a period of time—let’s continue discounting the product price to ensure this quarter’s growth looks good; let’s hang on to this under-performing sales head until this upcoming fund raise is done, etc. In reality, this is only an excuse to look good in the short term—but once that event is done you likely have another new event facing you where you have to look good again. What if you had a magic wand that ensured you would only get measured ten years later and no one would judge you till then—would you still hang onto the sales head or continue discounting? Many of us will be clear about the right answer for the long-term —we are just unwilling to take the pain of the short-term pressures by doing what we know will be good for the long-term. To be fair, not all of us will have the luxury to make that choice due to the pressures from other stakeholders in the situation—but what if you could convince people that it’s the right answer for all concerned? I think it’s worth trying.

What would you do if you were an outsider to this situation?

The final clarifying question is how an outsider may see a situation. It’s like getting outside your own body and looking at yourself and the situation from a distance. One way to do it is to reframe the situation and ask if your friend was in your position, what would you advise her to do? Funnily we seem to know exactly what to do if it was someone else in that situation! Another way to do it is to imagine you weren’t the current CEO of your company—but an incoming CEO.

Andy Grove, in his book “Only the Paranoid survive”, talks about this one situation in 1985 when he and Intel’s then-CEO Gordon Moore were discussing a quandary they were in with respect to the memory chip business and Grove asks Moore, “If we got kicked out and the board brought in a new CEO, what do you think he would do?” and Moore answered without hesitation, “He would get us out of memories” and Grove said, “Why don’t you and I walk out the door, come back in and do it ourselves?” Insiders get used to their situations and feel stuck! Putting distance between you and a situation creates clarity and provides the conviction to act. This is exactly what Andy Grove and Gordon Moore did at Intel.

Once you ask yourself these questions it quickly becomes clear what the next steps ought to be and you will hopefully have the courage to do the “right thing”. I have personally benefitted from these questions even if making the change in every situation is not always possible. Back to the sticky investment —the team reflected on what the right thing to do for the long term was and acted decisively and generously towards the founder and split the business into two different companies. The founder took control of the bigger profitable business, which he was passionate about. The COO was promoted to CEO and Co-founder of the smaller, unprofitable business, which the Sequoia team believed in. The team doubled down on this small business in the hope of value creation in the long-term.

Five years from that decision, the business is thriving and profitable. Revenues are compounding healthily, and the company recently attracted a significant round of capital from a reputed investor to enable the next leg of growth of the business. And our original founder is a happy 100 percent shareholder of his own profitable business—a win-win for both. My learning from this—always do the right thing for the long-term even if you know the short-term will be hard (but assuming your survival is not at risk!). Sometimes, the obstacle is the way —like author Ryan Holiday’s book title so aptly captures!

Do write in at ravi.gv@sequoiacap.com if you have ideas that the world should know!