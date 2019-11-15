#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Food For Thought

Fascination for Michelin-starred restaurants, chefs engenders boom in gourmet tours; Indian hotels host culinary greats

Updated : November 15, 2019 01:48 PM IST

Indian hotel groups, cottoning on to the growing enchantment with Michelin chefs, fly in culinary greats for exclusive pop-ups and events. 
Quilon at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences, London, is the only Indian restaurant to have retained its Michelin star for 13 consecutive years.
While Marriott has flown down three chefs under its Master of Marriott programme, The Oberoi, Mumbai has taken the lead to get in some unusual names through the year. 
Fascination for Michelin-starred restaurants, chefs engenders boom in gourmet tours; Indian hotels host culinary greats
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV