Farmers aren’t the only ones enjoying subsidies! Government needs to incentivize them away from MSP

David Easton defined politics as the authoritative allocation of values and resources for society. This definition should help us understand why the Northern Indian farmers have given price supports 50 years ago and why these same supports are being seen as a drag now.

Over 50 years ago, in the late 60’s actually, two back-to-back droughts had brought over a quarter of India’s population to the brink of starvation and the Indian state to helplessness. India was short by at least 10 million tons of food grains and had forex reserves to pay for just 7 million tons. The US, under its PL 480 (public law480) scheme, gave India grain for rupee payments but that didn’t erase the humiliation or the helplessness.

Politics, again as Easton explained, is allocation of resources AND values. The slogan of the day was as much Jai Kisan as it was Jai Jawan.

But times changed, economic realities changed and value too has changed. The Food corporation has three times the buffer stock the country needs. Its maintenance has pushed the FCI’s loan outstandings to nearly 2 lakh crore and suddenly Jai Kisan is being purveyed as Hai Kisan!!

But before demonising the Punjab & Haryana farmer, a few issues and facts need to be noted.

5. Dr Arvind Subramanian when he was Chief economic advisor, detailed in his 2015-16 economic survey in a chapter titled “Bounties for the Rich” at least one lakh crore rupees of subsidies that are not targeted at the poor.

The purpose of this piece is not to argue that since one rich constituency is getting away with a chunk of the taxpayer's money, let us allow this all round. Nor is it a plea to ignore the danger of rapidly depleting groundwater due to excessive rice cultivation and reckless power subsidies.

The point I am making is: the north Indian farmer who was once the backbone of our atmanirbharta of the seventies, is seeing an existential threat and he needs to be helped out of the subsidy crutch than scared with a sudden uncertain future. He is reading the writing on the wall: PDS handouts may be gradually reduced and substituted with cash in jandhan accounts. The new farm laws look designed to squeeze out the finances of the APMC mandis, and before long the mandis may become too weak to be a standby buyer if the private buyer were to stop his purchases for any reason.