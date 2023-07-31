The denizens of the virtual world are exposed to ‘virtual diarrhoea’ and must not be slack or free with forwarding whatever they get to others in their contacts unless they are satisfied that the original message that has landed in their box is useful and not derogatory. If you haven’t read the message, better don’t forward it.

Case 1: Derogatory message

The Madras High Court recently in S. Ve. Shekher v Al. Gopalsamy and Others matter held that a person forwarding a message cannot wriggle out of charges of insulting the person(s) who were being targeted by the original message. S. Ve Shekar is a popular cine and theatre comedian and BJP leader who has a large number of followers on Facebook.

The Court rightly observed that such a person being cast in the role of opinion-maker cannot get away with a mere unconditional apology to journalists in general and a woman journalist in particular on the facile ground that he was not the originator of the impugned message and in any case, he had forwarded it to others without reading the contents himself.

The judgement was pregnant with the following grave implications and messages:

1. If you are a celebrity, you are more responsible for your actions or inactions as people hold you in worshipful reverence and take your word as gospel;

2. A forwarder of a message cannot afford to be blasé about the whole thing. Even if he hasn’t read what he is forwarding, he is deemed to have read the message even though it is not his creation. A person who retweets is also deemed to be endorsing the original tweet.

3. The denizens of the virtual world are exposed to ‘virtual diarrhoea’ and must not be slack or free with forwarding whatever they get to others in their contacts unless they are satisfied that the original message that has landed in their box is useful and not derogatory. If you haven’t read the message, better don’t forward it.

4. The virtual world has the potential to make the message or content go viral. There are a number of instances of a post on the internet spreading like wildfire causing untold violence or revolution which is why these days governments cut of internet connectivity in sensitive areas.

Case 2: Motor accident claim standard of proof isn’t the same as in the criminal case of negligent driving

The Supreme Court recently in one Mathew Alexander V. Mohammed Shafi matter held that the standard of proof in criminal matters namely beyond reasonable doubt cannot be imported into a compensation claim made under the Motor Accidents Claim Act. In other words, if a driver of a truck that hits a car resulting in the death or permanent disability of its occupants is absolved of the charge of negligent driving in a criminal complaint pursued by the police, it doesn’t mean the claim made for compensation to the victim has no legs to stand on.

The standards of evidence for compensation are based on preponderance of probabilities. After all, the victims of the accident have either lost their lives or gravely injured and they must be compensated for such loss, no matter the driver was negligent or not.

This verdict has relevance to third party claims too. It is mandatory for every vehicle owner to take third party insurance because claims in case of accident may run into humongous amounts not within the financial capability of the vehicle owner to pay off. The innocent third-party victims cannot be fobbed off with the argument that the driver has been acquitted of the charge of negligence under IPC. The victims have to be compensated no matter the driver was negligent or not.

Case 3: Notice on, or carrying on of proceedings against, a deceased person is void

The Bombay High Court in Dhirendra Bhupendra Sanghvi v. Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Circle – 27(3) and Others matter has deplored the cynical and inhumane practice of serving notice on or proceeding against a deceased. The deceased and her family were living in Mumbai wherefrom they had migrated to Gandhinagar. All of them had applied for change of address in their PAN. While the new address was noted for other family members, the deceased’s original PAN was kept active by the Mumbai jurisdictional officer despite being notified of her death. What is more, reassessment proceedings in respect of the capital gains of the year when the deceased filed her return to the Bombay jurisdictional officer was started.

The Court thus came down heavily on the department for taking the matter casually. On death of a person, her PAN should be cancelled and proceedings must be launched or continued if at all only against the legal heirs. Also, when a change of address is recorded, the related files must be transferred to the new jurisdictional officer.

—Legal Digest column interprets various case verdicts and their implications in the current social and business scenario. The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

