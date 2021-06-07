  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views

Explained | Why are Madhya Pradesh junior doctors at loggerheads with the government

Updated : June 07, 2021 09:18:40 IST

Since January this year, junior doctors (those doing post-graduate medical studies) across Madhya Pradesh have been staging on and off protests against low stipends and lack of reservation of beds for them and their families.
The Indian Medical Association has noted that over 600 doctors have succumbed to COVID in the second wave itself.
Explained | Why are Madhya Pradesh junior doctors at loggerheads with the government
Published : June 06, 2021 07:09 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

SEBI fines Franklin Templeton AMC, bars Vivek and Rupa Kudva from securities market for 1 year

SEBI fines Franklin Templeton AMC, bars Vivek and Rupa Kudva from securities market for 1 year

Central Bank of India Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 1,349 cr

Central Bank of India Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 1,349 cr

Metro resumes service; markets, malls reopen on day 1 of unlock in Delhi: All you need to know

Metro resumes service; markets, malls reopen on day 1 of unlock in Delhi: All you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement