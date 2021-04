Muslim voters’ quest for parties seen as largely Muslim was a trend that one noticed on some seats in the Muslim-heavy Seemanchal region of Bihar months back. Whether that trend continues in the election results for four states and one union territory will be tested on May 2.

Exit polls released for Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, however, suggest that the trend may not continue. The reason: any vote for a party largely perceived as Muslim-heavy only cuts into the votes of the party that is the main challenger to the BJP in a state. Thus, while Muslim-centric politics—which on the surface talks about constitutionalism and not Islam per se but is widely identified as largely Muslim—accuses ‘secular’ challengers of the BJP of not taking up minority issues with sincerity, it ends up dividing Muslim votes and helping the BJP.

Before going into how largely Muslim politics—as opposed to normatively secular politics that talked about minority issues as a major election plank at least since the early 1990s—came up, it is necessary to see what exit polls show.

In Bengal, the state being most-watched in terms of election results, exit polls show a direct fight between the All-India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. While the number of exit polls that project a simple majority for the TMC is higher, a few show the BJP winning the elections. However, all exit polls are clear that it is a two-way contest: the third front of the Left, Congress and the Indian Secular Front, founded by the cleric of Furfura Sharif shrine Abbad Siddiqui, does not seem to be in the fray.

Exit polls show the third front scoring below 20, meaning that the 27-percent Muslims of Bengal have chosen to largely vote for the TMC to keep the BJP at bay and ignored the ISF.

In Assam, the situation is different. Here, the Congress, the main competitor of the BJP, entered into an alliance with the AIUDF of Badruddin Ajmal to ensure that Bengali-speaking Muslim votes do not split. Exit polls show the BJP-AGP alliance as having a clear edge over the Congress-AIUDF. In Assam, therefore, the dichotomy between a ‘secular’ party and a party identified largely as a Muslim vote-catcher does not exist.

In Tamil Nadu, where there is a straight fight between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led alliance, Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM entered into an alliance with TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK. However, the exit polls again suggest that the DMK is winning the polls, with the AIADMK standing a distant second.

Trajectory of ‘Muslim politics’

With the rise of the BJP around 1990, the ‘secular-communal’ dichotomy sharpened and became a defining factor of Indian politics. The predecessor of the BJP, the Jana Sangh, had in the past done business with the socialists, the Lok Dal and the Congress (O). However, after the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992, the BJP found it difficult to garner any Parliamentary support for some years despite its electoral rise. The Vajpayee government in 1996 could survive only for 13 days, as it could not garner support in the Lok Sabha to prove its majority. However, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, considered the moderate face of the party, could form a 13-month NDA government in 1998 and complete a full five-year term when he came to power again in 1999.

Yet, for more than two decades after 1992, secularism was the idea around which Muslim votes were garnered across India by whichever party was in a position to beat the BJP.

The rise of Narendra Modi in 2014 shook this arrangement, as enough Hindu votes could be garnered by the BJP to make Muslim votes virtually irrelevant in most of north, central and western India. While the BJP could not repeat this performance in some states north of the Vindhyas in state assembly polls, it repeated and even improved upon its 2014 performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A related development of the Modi wave was a fall in Muslim representation in states the BJP swept. For, the BJP gave almost no representation to Muslims when it fielded its candidates for elections.

Two patterns became noticeable after this. One, leave alone ensuring that the BJP stays away from power, Muslims also saw their community representation in legislatures decline. Two, the electoral march of the BJP transformed the anti-BJP sentiment among large sections of the Muslim community into some kind of a systemic alienation, with articulate voices from the community on the social media suggesting a loss of faith in institutions among sections of the community.

It is in this void that Muslim-centric politics stepped in, much to the discomfiture of parties like the Congress. Asaduddin Owaisi became the face of this new kind of politics, which had a core Muslim constituency but talked a constitutionalist language. Owaisi also hit out at ‘secular’ parties like the Congress, accusing them of doing nothing for the minorities.

Owaisi tasted his first success outside Telangana when his party won two seats—Malegaon Central and Dhule City—in the Maharashtra assembly polls late in 2019. His party also won a sizeable vote percentage in Aurangabad East and Central, though it lost these seats.

The next impact of Owaisi came in the Bihar assembly elections of 2020, where the AIMIM won five seats. While Owaisi has always claimed to be secular in his political orientation, it is noteworthy that his party contests elections only on seats with a heavy Muslim concentration.

He had announced this time that the AIMIM would not contest polls in Kerala and Assam, as the two states already had the IUML and the AIUDF, respectively, which are both perceived as ‘Muslim’ parties.

Latest patterns

It seems that the gradual rise of Muslim-centric politics is making ‘secular’ parties change tack. The Congress ended up allying with the ISF in Bengal and the AIUDF in Assam. While the Assam alliance seems to have been necessitated by a desire not to allow a split of Muslim votes, which can benefit the BJP, the Bengal alliance has no secular logic, as it can only split Muslim votes and help the BJP.

However, if exit polls are correct, Muslims seem to have preferred the TMC over the ISF in a bid to defeat the BJP. This may suggest that the minority community wants its votes to count and understands that choosing a Muslim-centric party will only help the BJP. One will have to wait till May 2 to see how correct the exit polls are.

However, alliance with parties seen as expressing Muslim interests may in the long-run end up damaging the Congress and left—and, indeed, the discourse of secularism—further. For, not only can it further polarise Hindu opinion but also suggest that identity politics is the default option for India.

And such a message ensures only one long-term winner: the BJP.

—Vikas Pathak has been a political journalist for a decade-and-a-half and teaches at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. The views expressed are personal