Europe’s largest brand of silverware, patronised by the likes of Vladimir Putin and Omani royal family, makes its way to India 

Updated : September 06, 2019 10:16 AM IST

Established in late 19th century, in a region which was once Denmark but is now Germany, Robbe & Birking ties up with SR Artefacts to debut in the country.
The handcrafted silverware is made using the ancient art of silversmithing, which travelled from alien shores to Denmark.
The designs are hand-engraved and the now German brand offers bespoke services to families and individuals wanting to engrave their names on the cutlery.
