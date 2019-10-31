Entrepreneur and author Sandeep Goyal offers some sushi-sized business lessons from Japan; read on to find out more

Sandeep Goyal isn’t talking through his hat when he says he knows the Japanese — and Japan — better than most people. In the early 2000s, Goyal put together a joint venture with the Japanese advertising company Dentsu, and, as former chairman of Dentsu India, was instrumental in servicing a host of Japanese companies. Goyal sold his stake in Dentsu India for a reported Rs 250 crore in 2011, and has since then, as chairman of Mogae Media, been a digital evangelist. But he is still as invested in, and fascinated by Japan, as he was nearly two decades ago. Goyal, who collects Japanese ceramics, wrote Konjo: The Fighting Spirit, which focused on his years with Dentsu in 2014, and late last month, he launched Japan Made Easy (Harper Collins India, Rs 399). JME makes for a breezy read, as Goyal dives into Japanese aesthetics, culture, cuisine, and society and business, among others, and delivers sushi-sized observations on the country and its people.

In this interview with CNBCTV18, Goyal picks some of the most important lessons he has learnt from Japan and the Japanese.

The art of Ihyo Wo Tsuku

In their own exceedingly polite way, the Japanese like to catch people off-guard. People who do business with the Japanese never realise this, or, maybe they do only when it’s a little late in the day. And this happens particularly during long-drawn-out business negotiations. I faced this often during my early years of doing business with them. You’d have several meetings, and at each meeting, you’d find a new person at the table on their side. Which means you have to clearly explain your proposition or what you are bringing to the table all over again. Why do they do this? This is their way of ensuring you know exactly what you are talking about and that you are not contradicting yourself in any way. Plus, there is also the added advantage of wearing the other side down and getting more concessions that would work in their favour.

Sandeep Goyal.

Watering the roots

There is no English equivalent to the concept called ‘nemawashi’, but, when it comes to business, it essentially means that in Japan, things work from the bottom up, rather than top down. So, unlike in several other countries or with several other companies, you don’t really have diktats from the top. To get what you want, you have to take everyone along with you. When I first started speaking to Dentsu, I had to get buy-ins from people at several levels before ultimately getting to the top.

Ikigai

The Japanese concept of ikigai, or a ‘reason for being’ has gained popularity in recent times. Your ikigai may change from time to time, but it is nevertheless important to have one. Looking back, I had no need to study further. The company I’m heading now is doing exceedingly well, but I wanted to set myself a challenge, find my reason for being, so to speak. So some years ago, I gave the CAT exam for the IIMs, and then enrolled for a PhD at the Faculty of Management Studies in Delhi. My thesis subject was human brands, and I am a Dr. (PhD) now.

Visit the Kamakura Shrine

When people come to know of my fascination with Japan and the fact that I’ve visited the country over 100 times, they often ask me about the places they should visit, apart from the usual star attractions such as Tokyo, Kyoto and so on. But whatever you do, make sure you go to Kamakura, which is this little town full of peaceful Shinto shrines. The one I like most is the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu, and it is almost a thousand years old. I’m not a particularly religious person, but sitting there in its gardens and among its trees for a bit and listening to the chanting of hymns never fails to cleanse the spirit.

Murali K Menon works on content strategy at HaymarketSAC..