The current G20 agenda on energy transition pathways does not indicate any compromise with the present availability of the energy base of member countries; rather it suggests exploration of all feasible sources to achieve energy security; but the nuclear energy component does not find “equal footing for collaborative action” in the grouping’s current deliberations.
Under India’s presidency, G20 aims to address the pressing issues of climate change and energy security by building a sense of trusteeship to achieve clean energy transition. Four Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meetings, various side events, and a Ministerial Meeting are planned “to advance cooperation in clean energy transition and make it central to the agenda of sustainable economic development.”
To enable such transition, six priority areas are focused on in the G20 meetings: addressing technology gaps; low-cost financing; energy security and diversified supply chains; energy efficiency, industrial low-carbon transitions, and responsible consumption; fuels for the future; and universal access to clean energy, and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways.
In this pursuit, while all options of “developing resilient renewable energy” sources like solar, wind, biofuel, battery, green hydrogen, etc. are pondered during the last two ETWG meetings, India has reportedly stressed “nuclear power as a non-renewable source of energy”, therefore, is out of the G20 deliberation agenda currently; the reason being the member countries’ favour for “a people-centric energy transition mechanism,” says Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power) Government of India.