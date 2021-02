India has been facing high air pollution levels due to numerous factors, like vehicular pollution, climatic conditions and crop residue burning; the problem is significant during the winter months. The country has embarked on an ambitious plan to shift to electric vehicles (EV).

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the Indian transport sector consumes an average of 94 million tonnes of oil equivalent of energy per year, which amounts to 18 percent of total energy consumption. As the country that is mostly dependent upon energy imports to meet its needs, this large-scale consumption adds considerable costs in terms of fiscal expenditure for the government. It is also detrimental towards our commitments to fight global warming through agreements like Paris Agreement COP21.

The latest discovery of Lithium (Li) deposits in the country is a promising development; however, the deposit size is insufficient to meet its requirement. To reduce countries' dependence on imported oil, we must explore more options globally to procure large Lithium ore quantities to promote battery plants' manufacturing within the country. However, it will also significantly bring down electric vehicles’ (EV) costs, leading to mass adoption and transition from gasoline-powered vehicles.

According to Niti Aayog, ‘India is looking to acquire stakes in lithium assets overseas to secure supplies of Lithium which is used in making power-storage batteries.’ In our bid to look overseas to explore and develop Lithium mining to meet our requirements, we need to start with our neighbourhood first.

Afghanistan is one such country that can be the source for India to meet its lithium requirements. The country has large scale deposits of Lithium which are mostly untapped. India has been helping post-war Afghanistan through its reconstruction effort by assisting the Afghan people by constructing large-scale infrastructure projects and other developmental aid. India to aid in the economic recovery of Afghanistan economy needs to invest in the mining of lithium ore in the country, which can be transported out of the country using India sponsored Chabahar port in Iran. This route is in use to supply wheat shipments to Afghanistan. Through its new mining policy, Afghanistan is already working to ensure the development of legal mining in the country, however, inadequate security, weak legislation and widespread corruption plague mining sector in the country.

In addition to the need of exploring opportunities in Afghanistan, India’s Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL)[1] Has already signed an MoU with an Argentinian mining company Jujuy Energia y Mineria Sociedad del Estado (JEMSE)[2] to establish scientific-technological cooperation and further explore and produce Lithium. Argentina, along with Bolivia and Chile, has one of Lithium's largest deposits in the world.

Recently, India has also signed a preliminary agreement with Australia for collaboration in critical minerals like Lithium.

With the push towards adopting EVs by the Indian government, we must have large scale domestic manufacturing to bring down the vehicle cost and create large scale new energy sector jobs. According to market research conducted for the period 2019-2024, lithium battery manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.8 percent.

The Government's recent decision to provide subsidy to prospective vehicle buyers who transition towards EVs is likely to boost demand. The government's own decision to transition from traditional fuel-powered vehicles to EV will also add to the market and help change perception regarding EVs' viability.

Indian automotive sector is vibrant and plays a critical role in creating jobs and opportunities for its youth. The sector has made India a global export hub; to maintain that edge, the government needs to make investments to enable manufacturing of the Lithium batteries in the country, which will help meet domestic demands and help in India emerging as a battery manufacturing hub of the world.

Domestic demand for battery storage and the market size is currently less than 50-gigawatt hours and worth just over to $2 billion annually, which may grow to 230-gigawatt hours and more than $14 billion in 2030. However, to achieve this, the Government needs to incentivise Lithium batteries in the country by providing tax breaks and creating specialised zones near existing automotive hubs. Niti Aayog has also recommended that the government provide incentives worth $4.6 billion by 2030 for companies manufacturing advanced batteries. To promote batteries' domestic manufacturing, the government also plans to increase import duty on batteries manufactured abroad. The Centre needs to make large scale investment that will require coordination between the government and the industry, and intra-ministry cooperation will also be crucial.

India has been dependent upon external fuel supplies to meet domestic energy demands. However, with climate change and the global transition to cleaner fuel technology, EV is inevitable. The country needs to invest and secure Lithium's global supply to mitigate supply chain risks and manoeuvre geopolitical challenges to chart a sustainable path towards clean energy.

The author is Shashwat Tiwari- Risk Manager, Securitas. Views are personal

[1] KABIL — a joint venture between state-run Nalco, Hindustan Copper and Mineral Exploration — was formed to explore and produce strategically essential minerals overseas for domestic consumption.