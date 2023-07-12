At a time when the global response to AIDS must reach the top gear for achieving the set goals, many such initiatives are faltering on every count. In fact, it is facing a serious existential threat which may hit at the very roots of the global efforts to end AIDS by 2030, writes India's former Health Secretary J.V.R. Prasada Rao.

The Sustainable Development Goal 3 on Health has a specific subgoal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by the year 2030, seven years from now.

For this, the global incidence of HIV, the new number of infections occurring every year must drop down to 95 percent and the number of people who must be put on life-saving Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) must reach 95 percent of the number of infected people. T hese numbers were quantitatively specified in 2016 and are being regularly monitored and reported by UNAIDS, the joint UN programme on HIV/AIDS.

Ironically, at a time when the global response to AIDS must reach the top gear for these achievements, the programme is faltering on every count. In fact, it is facing a serious existential threat which may hit at the very roots of the global efforts to end AIDS by 2030.

Missing Political Support

The political support, which is so essential as in the past, to drive this agenda is not only missing but in fact working against the very populations who are at the centre of the global pandemic and bear the brunt of its devastating impact. UNAIDS data shows that 1.5 million new HIV infections occurred last year- 1 million more than the global targets. Eastern Europe and central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa and Latin America have all seen increases in annual HIV infections over the past decade. While three quarters of all people living with HIV have access to Anti-Retroviral Treatment, approximately 10 million people do not.

The report also indicated where the new infections are occurring and what is preventing access to services to the key populations. Key populations account for less than 5 percent of the global population, but they and their sexual partners comprised 70 percent of new HIV infections in 2021. In Africa, the home for the largest number of HIV positive people, 60 percent of new infections occur among the key populations. In other regions it is an overwhelming 90 percent.

These are socially oppressed groups like sex workers and their clients, gay men, and other members of the LGBTI communities, people who inject drugs, and the ever-increasing migrant populations. Young women, girls and boys and children are increasingly becoming vulnerable to getting infected by HIV.

Negative Policy Impacts

The cautious optimism on this tough challenge has received two severe jolts which have shaken the foundations of the political environment surrounding the AIDS response. The President of Uganda has promulgated a new legislation criminalising same-sex relations and more seriously, imposing severe penalties for violation of the law.

The brazenness with which this oppressive legislation was carried through with parliamentarians openly expressing support, describing AIDS as a western disease, has shocked the global AIDS community. It can only be a matter of time before other countries in Africa will take a cue and enact similar legislation. Ironically, the Executive Director of UNAIDS belongs to Uganda, which had earlier demonstrated its political commitment to global AIDS programming.

Second is the threat to PEPFAR, the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief -- the second biggest funding agency after Global Fund on AIDS TB and Malaria. Since the time it was launched in 2003, the programme has been able to reach 25 million people with ART, mostly in Africa.

The bipartisan political support given to this programme in US over the last twenty years seems to be waning now which may affect the treatment for millions of Africans, not to speak of extending services to the ever-increasing population of newly infected persons. The newly appointed Director of PEPFAR has his job cut out as he is the first person appointed from outside the US, based on his technical and managerial abilities. But his effectiveness will depend more on political savvy to influence decision-makers in the US Congress.

No Sign Of Revival In Global Efforts

We can look at this scenario with a sense of déjà vu, like what was present in 2000 when the AIDS Conference in Durban reverberated with the voices of communities whose members were dying in thousands without affordable AIDS treatment. But mature political leadership in both the developed and developing world and global efforts led by the then UN Secretary General and the Chief of UNAIDS helped in mobilising billions of dollars and turning the tide of the pandemic. The pharma industry also responded with provision of affordable generic drugs. India and Brazil led these global efforts in providing affordable ARV drugs to Africa, the Caribbean and other affected regions saving millions of lives from death and disease due to HIV.

Can we see such a revival of global efforts in the current scenario? Unfortunately, it does not seem to be so. The strategies are time tested and yielded results earlier. It was proved in the past that strong and determined political leadership drives the response and all other actions follow. This has been singularly lacking now. One can feel a sense of despondency and resignation among opinion leaders and communities of the inevitable failure to stem the tide and rejuvenate the response. It therefore sounds hollow when people in leadership positions in countries and UN system talk about ending AIDS by 2030 as no matching efforts political, financial, and managerial, are forthcoming at the global and country levels to produce such a game changing impact.

—The author, J.V.R Prasada Rao, is a former Health Secretary, Government of India, and a former Special Envoy of UN Secretary General. The views expressed here are personal.