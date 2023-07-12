At a time when the global response to AIDS must reach the top gear for achieving the set goals, many such initiatives are faltering on every count. In fact, it is facing a serious existential threat which may hit at the very roots of the global efforts to end AIDS by 2030, writes India's former Health Secretary J.V.R. Prasada Rao.

The Sustainable Development Goal 3 on Health has a specific subgoal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by the year 2030, seven years from now.

For this, the global incidence of HIV, the new number of infections occurring every year must drop down to 95 percent and the number of people who must be put on life-saving Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) must reach 95 percent of the number of infected people. T hese numbers were quantitatively specified in 2016 and are being regularly monitored and reported by UNAIDS, the joint UN programme on HIV/AIDS.