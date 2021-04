COVID-19 raised its ugly head in India in early January 2020 but started spreading its tentacles pan India in the month of March so much so that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to step in and reassure the taxpayers that the government indeed is sensitive.

Individual taxpayers particularly the salaried class every year goes on an overdrive in the last fortnight of the financial year and by and large make tax-oriented investments almost in the eleventh hour.

The Finance Minister last year around this time assured them that they need not hyperventilate insofar as tax matters are concerned about allowing them a generous three-month extension to make their tax-oriented savings and investments that normally have to be made on or before 31st March i.e., the last day of the financial year.

Taking a cue, the CBDT did its bit to alleviate the tax anxieties of people by extending the TDS returns to be filed by the employers' deadline and as a corollary extending the IT deadline for filing IT returns as well.

The employer-return deadline was extended to 31st July 2020 from 31st May 2020 and the mandate to issue Form 16 also extended to 15th August 2020 for government employers and to 31st August 2020 for private-sector employers. The default deadline for filing income tax returns too was extended from 31st July 2020 to 30th November 2020.

Fast forward to the current year. If anything, the coronavirus is spreading with greater virulence vis-à-vis last year thus making it absolutely essential for the government to do an encore of what it did last year though we are already in the last week of April 2021.

The similarities between last year and the ongoing one are too stark and eerie for the government to dither though one does hope the second wave ends sooner than later. March 2021 is already behind us.

So, people who wanted to make their tax-oriented investments but who couldn’t in view of cash-crunch have already missed the bus. In all fairness to them, at least in hindsight (the second wave intensified in April 2021), they must be reassured that the same sensitivity that was in evidence last year would play out this year too.

To be sure there may be early birds who do their tax-oriented investments earlier on without waiting for the month of March. For them, the CBDT had thoughtfully allowed an option -- to attribute their savings/investments to the financial year gone-by 2019-20 or the ongoing financial year 2020-21.

The same option should be given this time around too. In fact, this flexible arrangement must be made a permanent feature because, with the default deadline for filing income tax returns being 31st July of the assessment year, there is no reason why taxpayers should be pressured into beating a needlessly tight deadline.

The TDS rates were slightly slashed by 25 percent. To wit, for professional payments, the TDS rate is 10 percent. This became 7.5 percent so that more money remained in their pockets or banks. There is no reason why this liberal TDS regime should not be extended in view of the relentless COVID-19 surge throwing economic activities pell-mell with or without lockdown especially in India’s commercial capital, Mumbai.

New grounds can also be broken to alleviate the sufferings of the middle class. Tax-oriented fixed deposits banks involve a lock-in period of five years. It is cruel to ask the depositors facing a cash crunch to borrow when they have their own funds locked up in such deposits. As a rule of thumb, premature withdrawal of such deposits between the 4th and the 5th year may be allowed subject to a small impost of say 5 percent.

And those withdrawing between the 3rd and the 4th year may be subjected to a slightly higher tax of 10 percent and so on. The small deterrent or penal tax so to speak would discourage the bandwagon effect -- surge of withdrawals necessity or no necessity.

Similar leniency can be shown with other schemes so that taxpayers whose tribe is so small in a country of 1.3 billion doesn’t feel let down by government apathy in their hour of need. This is the least the government can do to the honest taxpayers.

Even as I was about to finish writing this article, the news that the CBDT vide its order dated 24th April 2021 has extended the due date for issuing notices to reopen assessments from 30th April 2021 to 30th June 2021 has come.

The last date for payment under the vivad se viswas scheme has been similarly extended. But there is no news yet about the taxpayer-friendly extensions. And this is too conspicuous to be missed out by the discerning observers. The government and CBDT must swing into action.