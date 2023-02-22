Enabling Education: Know what do we need in future

One must empower the student to gain whatever skills that he needs during his active life. Hence the role of the educational system is to cater to this empowerment, writes Dr V Premachandran, Member of the working group at Kerala State Planning Board, and a former Senior Research Fellow at National University of Singapore.

The purpose of education is to prepare the young for their future needs and their future spans over sixty or seventy years. So, the question is what will be those needs for so many years and how does our educational system cater to those requirements.

Fast Changing World

Even though the world continued its changes that too at a much faster pace, our educational system somehow remained quiet and still. After more than National Education Policy thirty years of stagnation, Indian educational system now has the new (NEP 2020). Lot of catching up is required to make it to be in tune with the changes that has already taken place and to move ahead into the future.

Our largest fund allocation to the education sector which only finance minister recently announced theto the education sector which only highlights the importance of the needed changes. However, since everyone is part of the education system in one way or other, either as a past or present student, teacher, educationalist or as a parent, it is not just the job of the government alone to bring about the required changes. Everyone must understand and play a part in it.

Years back the best educational systems existed in India like the Nalanda, Takshashila, etc. We have all the capabilities to get back the glorious past and to be the intellectual capital of the world. In fact, India has multiple advantages and strengths to achieve that goal. But, w e have to look at the current scenarios and work decisively to reach there.

How Do We Embark On This Mission

Let us look at some of the current studies. recent report from the California- based Institute for the Future (IFTF) and Dell Technologies says an estimate of 85 percent of the jobs exist in the 2030s have not been invented yet.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that today’s learners will have 8 to 10 jobs by the time they are 38. If these are the realities, what do we teach in the educational institutions, how do we teach the students and what should the students learn?

Words that are originated from Sanskrit, has in-depth and far-reaching meaning. Look at the Indian word for student, “vidyarthi”. It is coming from two words, “vidya” and “arthi”. Arthi means request, beg, etc. That means the primary responsibility of acquiring vidya is on the person himself, meaning the student.

One must empower the student to gain whatever skills that he needs during his active life. The role of the educational system is to cater to this empowerment. Thus, educational activities must be centered around the student. Teachers must be in tune with the changing world and always be pushing the boundaries forward and never become a hurdle to the students’ development.

One should not expect to have a single job that an individual can remain till his retirement. One must prepare for multiple jobs in different fields. If we look around one can see that technological advancements have made many activities redundant. Filament bulb is replaced by LED, film processing is replaced with digital photography, conventional automobile and petrol pumps are getting replaced by electric vehicles, to name a few. One can see these changes taking place in every field - banking, media, medical, communication, automobiles, and what not. Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, etc., are at our doorsteps.

In this scenario students must be a lifelong learner. Educational institutions must accept the fact that a class room will consists of students of all ages and from different backgrounds and expertise. A teacher must look at the class as a learning center and grow to the level of the students’ expectations. Society should get away from the misconception that the student life is limited to a particular age group. Instead, the educational system must cater to all age groups.

—The author, Dr. V. Premachandran, is a member of the working group in the Kerala State Planning Board, and was a Senior Fellow at the Solar Energy Research Institute, National University of Singapore.

(This is the first part of a four-part series --Enabling Education-- on the imperative changes that we require in our education for the future)