Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

Generative AI models have today expanded the boundaries of computer capabilities previously exclusive to humans -– from writing code and articles, assisting in early-stage design modelling-- to even speculating on the cause of a production issue. By augmenting and not replacing human intelligence, it has great potential in increasing efficiency and helping us work, learn, and live better across domains. Its responsible application in the education sector, in particular, can have a tremendous impact.

Empowering Educators

There is an undeniable and urgent need to support educators in their mission to provide high- quality learning experiences for their students around the world, especially in low-income countries where teacher shortages continue to be an unfortunate reality. AI’s integration into the education system can be a game-changer in such a scenario. AI-driven tools like ChatGPT have shown great promise in assisting teachers with tasks such as creating customised lesson plans, generating ideas for classroom activities, and summarising chapters or book outlines.

However, it would be prudent to highlight the limitations of these AI models, particularly when it comes to solving mathematical problems. To address this challenge, at BYJU’S, we have developed our own tools that integrate with AI models like ChatGPT, enabling them to accurately solve maths problems and provide students with the support they need. By incorporating these tools into our platform, we are helping educators harness the power of AI to enhance their teaching capabilities and better support their students.

Enhancing Student Learning

One of such key innovations is a knowledge tracing system that takes into account all interactions a student has with the platform, both online and offline. This model incorporates individualised “Forgetting Curve” for each student, allowing the platform provider to implement pedagogical techniques like spaced repetition to optimise learning outcomes.

This system's ability to accurately predict a student’s knowledge state, and identify misconceptions, learning gaps, or silly mistakes, enable the platforms like ours to provide personalised learning experiences tailored to each student's unique needs. By integrating this model into our platform, we are making learning more engaging, effective, and enjoyable for students worldwide.

In addition to enhancing student learning, AI can also be utilised to improve the quality of live classes. With AI-powered auditing tools that assess various parameters, such as a teacher’s posture, lighting, content delivery, and student engagement during live classes, these smart auditing tools help streamline the administrative process, making it more efficient and cost- effective, while ensuring that our educators maintain high standards of teaching.

Addressing Ethical Concerns

While AI models like ChatGPT offer incredible potential for enhancing education, they also come with risks, such as the possibility of generating false or incorrect information. At BYJU’S, we have implemented guardrails to ensure that our AI-driven tools provide accurate and relevant information tailored to the specific concepts students are engaging with.

Furthermore, we are actively collaborating with companies developing AI models to create more educationally appropriate tools that are accurate, relevant, and less prone to hallucination. This collaboration is essential for ensuring the responsible and effective use of AI in education.

The Future of AI in Education

As we continue to explore the potential of AI in education, it is crucial for researchers, educators, policymakers, and other stakeholders to work together to address the challenges and limitations of these technologies. By investing in AI literacy and fostering a multidisciplinary approach, we can ensure that AI-driven tools are used responsibly and effectively to enhance teaching and learning for students and educators alike.

As edtech market leaders, we are committed to harnessing the power of AI to revolutionise education and create a brighter future for students worldwide. By developing innovative tools, collaborating with industry leaders, and prioritising ethical considerations, we are paving the way for a new era of teaching and learning that empowers educators and supports students in reaching their full potential.

— The author, Dev Roy, is Chief Learning and Innovation Officer at BYJU’S. The views expressed are personal.