Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Let us look at some of the future needs more closely and develop the necessary skills ourself. Lifelong learning is the key word. Even though we know the world is changing, sometimes it may be difficult to convince ourselves the need for the lifelong learning.

In this fast-changing world let us see what happens if we do not remain in tune with the changes or try to escape from the changes?

Whenever I have such fundamental questions, many a time I get a clue from our Nature herself. Laws of nature are simple and clear. The greatest scientist, Charles Darwin (1809 – 1882) painstakingly gave us the law of natural selection for the biological evolution, with the well-known phrase --"Survival of the Fittest."

“It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent but the one most responsive to change,” said Charles Darwin.

This is precisely what happens in today’s world. He did not use the term “fit” or “fitter” but used the superlative itself, “fittest”. If we are not in tune with the changes, then we will not survive. This is not just for an individual, but also for organisations, societies, states or countries. The word “fit” has a much wider meaning. For an employee, fit means matching of his skills with the job requirements.

The most worrying situation is the structural unemployment. Boundaries are porous in today’s world. People can move across the countries and so the organisations. Laws of survival are equally applicable to organisations. Cost of labour, employee and government support, local laws, infrastructure, availability of trained manpower, etc. are all factors where industries can relocate. If the environments are not conducive to the functioning of an industry; they will migrate to another locality or country. Jobs that are disappeared due to automation will also not come back.

So even the existing jobs can disappear in just one fine morning. Technology advancements will make many products redundant and so are the people working in those areas.

But, one must also need to understand the fact that these are only changes that are taking place and not an end to itself. Such phases have happened at all times and in all fields. One must be aware of this and has to keep fit all the time in the form of continuous learning. We are aware, not long back, there were people who looked suspiciously at the computers and even opposed the introduction of them in their working places. Look at the number of jobs created today by computers and the conveniences that they brought in.

There are ample new opportunities coming up in every field and everywhere. One has to learn the necessary skills to take up these new opportunities. For such people this is the best place to be. Because, the fittest has all the opportunities.

The lack of lifelong learning also leads to other social issues. Every individual goes through a rigorous learning process when they are young by going to schools and colleges. At later stages if they slow down drastically or stop altogether their learning process, they will not be in tune with the changes that are taking place around. However, their children or the new generation go through the same rigorous leaning process.

This will generate a gap between the two generations what we call the generation gap. Faster the change, larger will be the gap. The only solution to this social issue is for the older generation to continue their learning process throughout their life and be in tune with the world around along with the young generation.

The learning process also rejuvenate the brain cells especially for the older people and reduces the medical issues like dementia. Learning is not a 100-meter sprint race. It is a marathon. While o ne has to make the learning place enjoyable, the whole educational system must be tuned to this reality too.

Hence, a holistic approach is essential. The boundaries between the current educational institutions and industries must vanish and there must be free movements of personnel and expertise between them.

— The author, Dr. V. Premachandran, is a member of the working group in the Kerala State Planning Board, and was a Senior Fellow at the Solar Energy Research Institute, National University of Singapore.

(This is the second part of a four-part series titled 'Enabling Education' on the vital changes that we need in our education for the future)