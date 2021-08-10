Employee-centricity and empathy is key to building a people-first organisation

Individuals and organisations across the globe are still coping with the new norms of the pandemic. Companies now have the chance to set in motion a positive change, by providing a solid support system for professional and personal wellness with infinite scope for growth.

As we brace ourselves for the third wave of the pandemic, traditional workplaces and HR perspectives continue to tackle disruptions to keep pace with the evolving requirements and new-age imperatives. While the focus has largely shifted to designing digital workplaces and modules to create more meaningful journeys, it continues to evolve to give employees an opportunity-rich organisation with an environment to flourish in.

The repercussions of COVID-19 in the workplace have extended far beyond financial and physical damages, further accentuating the need for this high-octane change in employee management. In the past year, individuals have experienced a mixed bag of emotions and impact. This has adversely affected motivation levels and overall well-being, lowering productivity professionally and as well as personally.

This is where our role as our employers and humans begin.

Empathy & Open Conversations

The sudden pivot to a remote working model has reduced human interactions, leaving individual units to operate independently with no face-to-face conversations. This has taken away the humane aspect of our jobs. One of the most crucial facets of improving workplace relationships is to ensure a seamless, two-way communication experience between employees, their managers and the top management. This can be done by encouraging open heart-to-heart conversations and obstacle coaching. The value of communication and honest-sharing cannot be discounted in today’s world. It helps the top rung get a deeper understanding of employee grievance and struggles, resolving each with empathy and compassion. A person-focused and empathetic approach can go a long way towards boosting employee productivity as well as building an environment where everyone feels supported, understood and valued.

Unlocking Diversity for Culture Alignment

Building a healthy work environment is about more than just remuneration, policy structuring and training professionals. It is multidimensional in nature, encompassing an array of factors including ethics, morale, behaviour and inclusivity. The art of establishing a positive culture and managing it lies in taking into consideration every employee’s beliefs, lifestyles and boundaries. Unlocking gender diversity and fostering an inclusive environment has become imperative to defining true success, where individual differences are not only welcome but also respected and celebrated. At the same time, companies are also growing more inclined towards diverse hiring, identifying lesser represented sections of the society in order to bring in unique voices and talent from different backgrounds to drive larger business goals.

Personalised & Experiential Learning

Much like communication, growth is a two-way process. It is about cultivating an employee’s journey in tune with the company’s development. Upskilling and reskilling are critical in building and maintaining a high-performing organisation. Designing personalised L&D programmes helps support and enhance employees’ professional journeys, advancing their careers with value-added, customised modules. It is essential for companies to organise and fund these learning initiatives, to help employees overcome any form of a career slump. For instance, experiential yet focused activities like skill-honing through gamification and ‘peer-to-peer learning’ have been deployed across workplaces to foster effective and immersive knowledge transfer and symbiotic relationships across verticals.

Holistic Wellness Programmes

The pandemic-imposed guidelines and restrictions continue to overwhelm the nation’s economy and business ecosystem. Needless to say, the fog of uncertainty has impacted our minds and our day-to-day activities as well. To provide support, organisations are prioritising overall employee wellbeing by implementing 360-degree plans. Introducing a series of wellness initiatives for a tight, holistic programme will encourage a diverse and fun work environment. The programme might entail experiential virtual meets, flexible work hours, planned incentives, therapy & counselling, gaming sessions, and other quirky activities for interest groups such as readers, arts & crafts, fitness, quizzes, dance & music, among others.

Fair Performance Reviews

While a lot has changed in terms of workforce and workplace models, the crux of streamlining employee performance remains the same. It is especially important right now to continue with merit-based appraisals, offering fair performance bonuses to help the teams stay motivated and productive. Providing real-time feedback, setting realistic goals to map progress and emphasising work quality can help achieve the desired outcomes while ensuring positive growth and performance trajectory. Despite the similarity of all the best practices prevailing in the industry, organisations can stand out by creating real value and by rewarding talent who contribute to the business’ growth every single day.

The modern ecosystem is all about having the right HR mindset backed with systemic solutions embedded into the professional atmosphere. The future of HR and workplaces will be infinitely more attuned to the individual needs of employees. While the focus on managing performance is foremost, overall, people-centricity and empathy will be the new age imperatives going forward. A company’s goals and policies will have to underscore care and concerns while entrenching transparency and equity throughout the organisation.

-by Sapna Sukumar, Vice President - HR, Cashfree