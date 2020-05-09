Economy Electronic transmissions: End of the road for the WTO moratorium? Updated : May 09, 2020 09:22 AM IST The decision at the Ministerial Conference in June 2020 will depend on techno-legal aspects of the matter as well as economic and political trade-offs between WTO members The decision is about making a choice between renewal or expiry of a moratorium on customs duty on electronic transmissions. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365