Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation

Better and efficient regulation is the key to ensuring quality medicines in the market. All the manufactured medicines need to be inspected without any compromises.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently put an import restriction on pharmaceutical products manufactured by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd, after the company’s eye drops were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant bacteria across the US, which reportedly infected 55 and led to the death of one person.

This was the third incident in the past few months of Indian pharmaceutical products being linked to serious side effects or even deaths in the export markets. Last month, 20 children in Uzbekistan died reportedly after consuming cough syrup marketed by Noida-based Marion Biotech. Before that in October last year, 66 deaths in Gambia were linked to the consumption of cough syrups from the Indian company Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

While issuing the import restriction notice to Global Pharma, the FDA cited multiple violations of manufacturing regulations by the company, including a “lack of appropriate microbial testing” and a “lack of proper controls concerning tamper-evident packaging”.

Adulteration in medicines have been common in India but mostly go unnoticed. In a race to become the hub of pharmaceutical industry in the world, India has compromised on the scientific rigour and the importance of strict inspections. The Indian pharmaceutical industry and clinical research organisations have been rocked by a series of scandals. While the West has brought these negligence to the public by banning these medicines, India has been pushing them under the carpet by maintaining that the ban was being enforced simply because of vested interests.

Better regulations, stricter punishments

Abysmal prosecution rates, low to no punishments, quality-related violations, poor testing facilities and lax regulations have mired the pharma sector in India.

The pharmaceutical industry is constantly evolving and innovating and there is need for an upgraded regulatory system that is equipped with better and more skilled personnel. India has either outdated regulations or no regulations in some areas.

There is an urgent need to fix the flaws in the drug regulations and make it tailored for a better health structure. The government needs to have a more comprehensive public health policy that prioritises public health over the profits of the pharmaceutical industry.

There is a need to bring about rigorous clinical trials for therapeutic evidences. Transparency is the key to better regulation. All the inspection reports should be made transparent and put on the public domain.

Self-reliance on API

At present India mostly depends on countries like China for sourcing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients and solvents among others. There is a need to become self reliant in this regard to ensure quality raw materials. The government should promote the manufacturing of these materials locally with strict quality control. The laboratories and research institutions should be armed with better infrastructure to support drugmakers to develop such products and substitute these imports. The government should also enhance funding of research in pharma so that more scientific talent goes for this.

There is also and urgent need to spruce up the good manufacturing practices in the pharmaceutical sector. The manufacturers need to have their own testing systems whereby they can test the raw materials at their end for any contaminants.

Strong regulatory mechanism

The present regulatory system does not enforce strict laws. There is a need for a restructuring of the drug regulations. The punishments that have been outlined for adulteration in medicines are hazy and unstructured. The punishments should be made very strict to meet the challenges and laxity in manufacturing. Most of the times, the chargesheets are not filed even after several years making it look like a crime that can be easily gotten away with.

The federal regulatory structure also comes in the way of better checks. The states should work cohesively to improve the regulations instead of attempting to put the blame on each other.

India, as it is known as the pharmacy of the world due to its capability to make and export quality generics to global markets, should show its commitments. The quality issues of Indian pharma products raised in other countries not only affects the reputation but can also seriously impact the exports and the industry as a whole. A stitch in time saves nine.

—The author, Dr Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer. The views expressed are personal.

