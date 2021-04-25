Dow Jones the market bellwether tilts at the windmills by removing Adani Ports
APSEZ is building a container terminal with an investment of $290 million along Myanmar’s Yangon River on a 50-year deal.
De Beers has been the virtual monopolist in the diamond trade and thrived when apartheid was widely practised in South Africa.
There is absolutely no shred of evidence to prove that Adani played ball with the military rulers in their coup.
