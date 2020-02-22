Views Donald Trump's peace deal with the Taliban is exceedingly bad news for India Updated : February 22, 2020 05:43 PM IST The Taliban's second sunrise will energise jihadist movements in Kashmir, and across the region. India has neither the military capacities nor diplomatic heft needed to influence the course events will take in Kabul. Even if jihadists seize power in Afghanistan, the argument goes, the United States’ massive counter-terrorism capacities give it a formidable shield—and Pakistan can be paid to play policeman.