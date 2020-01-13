Donald Trump’s Iran policy is forcing the world to fall in love with the nuclear bomb

Leaving a little office above mother-and-child store on Dubai’s Crescent Drive one afternoon in 1987, Brigadier Muhammad Eslami clutched a one-page, handwritten guide for buying the power to destroy entire nations. The men he had met — German engineer Heinz Mebus and Sri Lankan businessmen Mohamed Farouq and Buhary Syed Ali Tahir — had made firm offers for everything from centrifuges, to enrich uranium to weapons-grade, along with technical drawings for a nuclear bomb.

Eslami was even told their boss, Pakistan’s nuclear-weapons czar Abdul Qayoom Khan, was willing to offer custom guidance on how to circumvent western export restrictions.

Thirty-three years on, President Donald Trump’s Iran policies have taken the wrecking ball to international efforts to put the nuclear djinn back inside the bottle. From his relentless threats of force against Iran’s regime, and his inability to coerce North Korea in the same fashion, regimes everywhere are drawing the same lesson: Regimes that acquire nuclear weapons survive.

For the global order, the foundation of the historically unprecedented prosperity the world has enjoyed since World War II, that is exceptionally bad news.

The roots of this looming crisis lie in President Trump’s decision, last year, to walk out of the multinational Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, seeking to restrict Iran’s nuclear-weapons programme. Put together by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, along with Germany — the so-called P5+1 — the deal saw Iran freeze its uranium enrichment programme and open up facilities to international monitoring.

Iran kept its end of the deal — but Trump argued the JCPOA was flawed because it simply froze the nuclear status-quo until 2031. The Iranians could, his argument went, push for a nuclear weapon after 2031, with a richer economy and more conventional military assets to back a renewed effort.

To push Iran towards dismantling its nuclear programme altogether, and reining-in its missile programme, Trump imposed ever more stringent sanctions. Iran responded by stepping up support to proxies fighting Saudi Arabia, and targeting United States military operations in Iraq.

Ever since May 2019, Iran responded by rolling back one element of its compliance with the nuclear deal every 60 days — abandoning limits on how far it would enrich uranium stockpiles, the size of that stockpile, and its research and development on centrifuges. Following the United States’ killing of Qasem Soleimani, it’s taken the expected fifth step — abandoning limits on the number of centrifuges it operates.

This much is clear, though: Trump’s efforts to ensure Iran dismantles its nuclear capabilities are proving counterproductive. Their chances of success, moreover, are low. Decades of sanctions didn’t stop North Korea from acquiring either nuclear weapons, or the medium and long-range missiles it needs to deliver them to distant cities.

A disturbing lesson

In pop fiction, the United States would have simply taken out this infrastructure with air strikes — but real-world nuclear installations are hardened against attack, so at least some warheads and missiles will survive. That means anyone using force to destroy nuclear targets has to be willing to give up their cities in return.

Perhaps the most disturbing lesson United States policies have taught nations, though, is this: Giving up nuclear weapons, no matter what the West promises, is a kind of suicide. Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi, who gave up his nuclear weapons plans as part of a deal with the West, ended up sodomised to death by Islamist rebels backed by those very partners.

In 1994, similarly, Ukraine agreed to surrender its nuclear warheads, after receiving guarantees of territorial integrity from Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Those guarantees proved worthless: These powers weren’t going to risk their militaries and cities to save Ukraine from Russian invasion.

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s supreme leader. fears that his neighbours might sponsor an internal insurrection, or that the United States might chose to launch an attack, aimed at bringing down his regime. Iran feels the same way. And nuclear weapons are their ultimate insurance policy.

Growing numbers of nations could make the same call. For example, Vietnam could see the acquiring of nuclear weapons as a means to resolve the asymmetry of power with China. In 2000, South Korean scientists actually produced weapons-grade plutonium, an act the government claimed was unauthorised. In technological terms, both it and Japan can assemble nuclear weapons at short notice.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has publicly warned that if Iran makes a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia would do so too. The kingdom already has a civilian nuclear agreement with South Korea, which allows it to enrich uranium to a level where 20 percent consists of the isotope U-235 — well short of the level needed to make nuclear weapons. But to further enrich this uranium to 90 percent U-235 takes just a tenth of the time of the original process, making it a key stepping-stone on the road to having weapons-grade uranium

The United States is now negotiating a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, designed to close the door on that possibility by granting it technology in return for limitations on enrichment of fissile material to weapons grade.

In the view of some experts, nuclear proliferation may actually engender stability. “In a conventional world, one is uncertain about winning or losing”, theorist Kenneth Waltz, noted 1981. “In a nuclear world, one is uncertain [only] about surviving or being annihilated”. Thus, he argued, “the measured spread of nuclear weapons is more to be welcomed than feared”.

Yet, the more nuclear states there are, and the more volatile their strategic circumstances, the chances of that outcome arising from missteps or miscalculation increases.