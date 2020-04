The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks grant a three month moratorium on repayment of loans, both principal and interest, but all bankers have advised customers that they must take recourse to the moratorium only if they are desperately short of money.

Not only is this moratorium not a waiver, it is also NOT JUST A DELAY. It does not means just three more EMIs at the end of you home loan. This is because the unpaid EMIs of April, May and will be added to your principal and you will be paying interest on a larger amount from July.

Banks will usually offer you an option: Can they increase the number of EMIs because of the enlarged principal from July or can they keep the number of EMIs a constant and increase the amount per EMI.

Here’s a calculation of the number of higher EMIs one will have to pay if one opts for the moratorium.

At the end of the spectrum, if you have just begun your 20-year home loans, at Rs 50,000 per month, availing the moratorium costs you Rs 7.5 lakh. That’s not a great deal of money 20 years on, but it will be if you are 40 years old today and will retire at the end of 240 months or 20 years.

Short point, the moratorium comes at a cost. Avail of it only if absolutely necessary.

Another point to remember: some banks and housing finance companies ask the customer to opt in, others ask the customer to opt out. Where the bank asks the customer to opt in, by default the bank will assume the customer doesn’t want the moratorium, unless he shows his preference of opting in.

The latter group of banks who have an “opt-out” option, are assuming by default that customers will opt for the moratorium. Here you will be charged the extra EMIs unless you click or phone the bank to let them know you are opting out.