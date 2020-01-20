Dividend vs buyback: What is the difference and which is better for you?

When it comes to stock investing, there are two ways in which companies offer rewards to their investors -- dividends and buyback. Many companies use both to make their shareholders happy. In this article, I will discuss the basics of dividends and buyback and how they differ.

What are dividends?

In very simple terms, the dividend is a particular amount per share paid to the shareholders, from the distributable surplus. It is part of the company’s profits or cash pile which is distributed to the shareholders, after a certain amount is kept for business needs. All the eligible shareholders receive the dividend amount in proportion to the number of shares held and as per the amount of dividend declared by the company.

A company which declares dividend is considered to be cash rich and it also helps in sending a message that the company is making good money.

Shareholders generally like a high dividend-paying company because it becomes a source of regular income for them. For small shareholders, it is all the more beneficial as there is no extra tax burden and is applicable only when the total dividend income exceeds Rs 10 lakhs.

Investors and analysts consider a company’s dividend yield as an important metric for assessing the company’s worth, apart from some other metrics like Price to Earning (P/E) Ratio and Price to Book (P/B) value.

What are share buybacks?

In a share buyback, the company repurchases or ‘buys back’ its shares held by the shareholders. A share buyback offer is optional for its shareholders. When the company comes out with the buyback offer, only those shareholders who want to receive funds, can tender or give back ownership of the requisite number of shares to the company.

A buyback is another way of rewarding the shareholders. The share buyback is offered at a reasonable premium to the existing market price for making it more lucrative for shareholders.

The company’s buyback at a higher price or premium also instills confidence in the shareholders because it is an indication that the company has strong cash flows, substantial balances and bright prospects of future profitability.

The share buyback is positive for the company as the number of outstanding shares goes down and hence the earnings per share (EPS) increases. This helps in adding to the company’s valuation.

A share buyback sometimes is conducted by the company so that the promoters’ stake can be increased. This is carried out as a cautionary step for preventing it from any takeover bids.

For investors, share buybacks are not ‘certain affairs’. Not all shares offered in the buyback offer are accepted. This is because a buyback is effected either through an Open Market Purchase or through tender route. In the Open Market Purchase option, the company fixes the buyback price, the money earmarked for buyback and the offer period.

What’s the difference between share buyback and dividends?

Dividend gets distributed to all shareholders whereas share buyback is applicable to only those shareholders who choose to surrender the specific number of shares. There is no change in the number of shares in the case of dividend either for the shareholder or the company. In case of a share buyback, the number of outstanding shares is reduced.

Dividends, although not certain, have been a regular feature for many years and have been declared more frequently by companies than share buybacks, which are irregular and have only been a recent phenomenon in India.

A company can declare an ‘annual’, ‘regular’, ‘special’ or ‘one-time’ dividend from its distributable surplus. There are no different forms or types of share buybacks.

In the case of income received by way of a dividend, the investor is free for making a relevant decision with respect to spending it. Once the company declares it, the amount is credited and is a certain sum. Share Buyback, on the other hand, is optional – the investor stands to gain if and when the offer is executed.

How do they differ in tax treatment?

There is a three-way tax implication for dividends in India. Dividends are declared out of the post-tax profits of a company. Then a Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) of 15 percent is levied on the company when it distributes a dividend to the shareholders.

Dividends are non-taxable in the hands of the investors only up to an extent of Rs 10 lakh. An amount in excess of Rs 10 lakh is taxable at the rate of 10 percent (known as Additional Dividend Tax).

Prior to budget 2019, gains attained by investors in a share buyback were treated as capital gains and accordingly, capital gains tax was applicable.

However, post-July 5, 2019, investors would not have any tax liability on capital gains through a share buyback. The company announcing a share buyback will deduct a 20 percent distribution tax from the buyback portion or corpus earmarked and distribute rest of the amount to the shareholders.

This tax of 20 percent will be applicable to the difference between the price at which the share was issued and the price at which the buyback is being effected.

Buyback offers on the rise

The difference in the tax treatment of the two options was being seen as a reason for the recent increase in buyback offers. It is because some companies were utilising the buyback mechanism to save on the tax outgo and also for rewarding the employees and owners. It looks like any dividend in the hands of the investor would be more beneficial from a long term perspective, under the changed scenario.

However, a dividend or share buyback is a prerogative of the board of the company. The board can choose to ‘return money’ to its shareholders by either of the two options or by both, depending on the cash position, profitability, future outlook and tax incidence. The best case scenario would be a situation where both the parties -- the company and the investors, extract the maximum benefit.