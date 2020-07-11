  • SENSEX
Dine out at government expense to beat COVID-19

Updated : July 11, 2020 08:16 AM IST

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's plan is expected to cost 500 million pounds and expected to support the hospitality business that’s been hit particularly hard through the COVID-19 lockdown.
Sunak promised, at the start of the COVID lockdown, that he would do “what it takes” to support a bounce-back in the economy.
Gyms will now reopen July 25 in what has been called (not officially) a “work out to help out” initiative.
