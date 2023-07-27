The current interchange fee on ATM transactions has made it unfeasible to run ATMs owing to huge surge in interest rates of working capital, increased rent, electricity, security, fuel, and other inflationary and logistical costs, hindering their operations and slowing down the ATM deployment rate in the country, writes Dr Angshuman Hazarika, Professor, IIM Ranchi.

In recent years, there has been a surge in digitisation and digital payment adoption in India, propelled by the government’s initiatives and technological advancements. The government has also garnered international prestige for providing several schemes and benefits such as Aadhaar, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the MUDRA Yojana, etc., for accelerating the financial inclusion of the underbanked and underserved section of society by encouraging the adoption of digital payment solutions.

However, there is a need to highlight how this push for adopting digital payments can't come across as a compulsion and why all modes of payments should be made available for people, specifically in the remote, rural and even semi-urban areas of the country.

Cash has been a vital component of the Indian economy for decades, serving as the preferred medium of exchange for a substantial portion of the population. It plays a crucial role in facilitating transactions in rural and remote areas, where digital infrastructure is still developing, and financial literacy levels are lower.

It can also enable economic participation and empowers those who are excluded from the digital ecosystem. In areas and demographics like these, it is crucial to ensure that people have access to sources of cash and only then, they can be expected to be open to the idea of adopting digital solutions.

Acknowledging the dependence on cash and addressing challenges to digitalisation

India is known for its vibrant demography and it is a vast country of diverse geographies as well. But it also comes with a set of challenges that the government must take cognisance of.

While the internet penetration and the rate of digital payments is at an all-time high in the country, there is an acute digital divide in terms of access to smartphones and the internet between urban and rural areas too.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), our rural teledensity stood at 57.31 percent compared to the urban teledensity at 159.98 percent as of March 2021. This disparity in the short term may impede the seamless adoption of digital payment systems in the rural regions. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has also recently reported that the Internet base will reach 90 crore by 2025, which effectively leaves out around 40 percent of the population without access to the Internet in the next two years. It is this population that earns and transacts majorly in cash and requires safe and secure access to sources of cash i.e. banks. However, the operational costs of establishing bank branches in semi-urban, rural, and remote areas is extremely high and not profitable for most players.

Here, ATMs can act as tools of financial inclusion as they are mini banks in themselves, and people would not have to travel long distances to go to banks. If established in areas where people earn and transact through cash, they can be incentivised to keep their money in banks and not withdraw all of it in one go. However, the current trend in the country as far as the ATM penetration is concerned doesn't seem to be quite encouraging.

The curious case of diminishing ATMs in the country

The rate of growth of ATMs in the country has been diminishing in the country for the last few years. The industry is largely dependent on the interchange fee which is the fee paid by a customer’s Bank (card issuing Bank) to the Bank whose ATM is used by the customer. This interchange fee was last revised by the Reserve Bank of India in 2021, on the basis of the Report of the Committee to Review the ATM Interchange fee in 2019. The interchange rates have not been readjusted since then as per the yearly inflation rates.

The current interchange fee on ATM transactions has made it unfeasible to run ATMs. This is mainly owing to surge in interest rates of working capital, increased rent, electricity, security, fuel charges, and other inflationary and logistical costs. It ultimately led to a sudden slow down in the ATM deployment rate in the country. As per the RBI, while the rate of ATM deployment in the country surged to 10.93 percent in 2021-22 post revision of the interchange rates, it has dropped by 4.75 percent in rural India since 2022. More alarmingly, during the period of January to March 2023, the deployment has further dropped to 0.9 percent on a sequential basis.

The urgency for political and regulatory intervention

To drive digital payment adoption in underserved regions, the government must prioritise removal of barriers that discourage the industry's growth. A crucial step is to revisit and revise the interchange fee, aligning it with increased operational costs.

This would expand access to banking services, saving time and money for underserved populations who would otherwise need to travel for basic financial transactions. By targeting this population and by coming up with policies that help in increasing the number of ATMs, the government can make a direct impact and contribute to the nation's overall development and progress.

—The author, Dr. Angshuman Hazarika, is a Professor for Ethics and Business Law at Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi, India. The views expressed are personal.