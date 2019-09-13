DigiYatra: The good and the bad of using your face as a boarding pass for your flight
Updated : September 13, 2019 11:35 AM IST
Airports across the globe are now moving to biometrics, but on an opt-in model.
If executed well, biometrics in aviation have a great deal to help the passenger experience.
Ultimately, every new technology enhancement has some privacy concerns in the beginning, but once a strong case is made for the use of it, and safeguards are put in order, everyone falls in line.
