TOP NEWS »

#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market volatile, Nifty around 11,000; banks fall
Asian shares advance on US-China trade hopes, ECB stimulus
Oil falls as spectre of US-China trade war haunts market
Rupee opens higher at 71.01 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Views
Aviation

DigiYatra: The good and the bad of using your face as a boarding pass for your flight

Updated : September 13, 2019 11:35 AM IST

Airports across the globe are now moving to biometrics, but on an opt-in model.
If executed well, biometrics in aviation have a great deal to help the passenger experience.
Ultimately, every new technology enhancement has some privacy concerns in the beginning, but once a strong case is made for the use of it, and safeguards are put in order, everyone falls in line.
DigiYatra: The good and the bad of using your face as a boarding pass for your flight
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tamil Nadu woman selling Rs 1 idli gets LPG connection after Anand Mahindra's tweet

Tamil Nadu woman selling Rs 1 idli gets LPG connection after Anand Mahindra's tweet

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case

Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV