Digital lending in India has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years, overpowering the traditional systems and practices which were once prominent in the lending space.

Fuelled by mobility, access to high-speed internet and adaptive consumer behaviour, digital lending has witnessed a rapid upsurge due to the advent of COVID-19 and the social distancing norms which followed. However, much needs to be done on the data privacy, reformative policies and product customization front to ensure that digital lending reaches its maximum potential.

Over the past few years, the journey of customers has rapidly shifted to digital for the research as well as the purchase of loans and various underlying assets like homes and cars. Customers are comfortably researching, purchasing and securing the right loans for these underlying assets without having to physically visit the branch of the financial institutions. This tech-savvy nature of the Indian customers presents a massive opportunity for traditional finance providers, multinational corporations as well as new-age companies or start-ups that wish to foray into digital lending.

According to a report put out by Boston Consulting Group along similar lines, it is expected that the total value of loans that could be disbursed through the digital channel would cross $1 trillion by 2023. Additionally, the retail credit — encompassing loans for home, auto and white goods — is likely to be a significant driver and the overall retail loans are expected to rise 2.2 times from $330 billion in 2018 to approximately $730 billion by 2023.

Emerging digital facilities like Aadhaar-based e-KYC and e-signing of documents have made it possible for customers to access secured funding with zero human intervention, thereby providing them with a sense of comfort and lowering operational costs for the lenders at the same time.

And with customers adapting to digital modes, financial institutions have the data of the customers on their fingertips which allows them to ramp up the pace of the lending procedure and pre-approved loans up to certain limits for a selected group of borrowers filtered by the ‘Better the customer profile, lower the risk of default’ method.

However, despite years of progress and expansion of financial services, several large geographical and sectoral pockets of India’s demography remain unbanked and underserved. As per the World Bank data, less than 10 percent of Indians have access to formal credit, while the rest continue to seek funds at a higher rate from unsupervised and unregulated sources. Such individuals and small businesses across geographies represent a tremendous opportunity for the FinTech’s and NBFC’s that are equipped with the latest technology, have secured ample funding and forged strategic tie-ups.

Another significant challenge faced by the financial industry today is that of winning consumer trust amidst a pandemic-led economic downturn and recurring data outages for the want of better infrastructure.

Owing to the challenge, revisiting the optimal channel mix to elevate digital customer engagement, and developing novel banking platforms to engage customers across the broad range of financial needs while assuring complete security are few among the many key actions that the financial institutions need to undertake.

It’s evident that financial institutions, irrespective of their size, cannot take their customer’s comfort regarding data privacy for granted. Recent events—where major global IT corporations had to amend or withdraw proposed changes to data privacy policies due to customer dissent—are proof that people are looking keenly into such aspects while choosing a product or service. These issues could also be a deal-breaker in some cases and no amount of discounts or freebies will be able to replace this vital condition.

Subsequently, with the allocation of INR 15 billion in the Union Budget 2021 to boost digital payments and improve credit accessibility, it's an opportune time for financial institutions to re-evaluate their digital lending models and add tools to best equip them for the acceleration of their future growth.

Currently, the financial institutions are staring at an immense opportunity that will allow them to tap into the tier 3-5 markets that are new to the credit segment and support them. Businesses in these cities are in sore need of financial aid to overcome the severe impact caused by the prolonged lockdowns. Hence, it’s time for all stakeholders — lenders, NBFC’s, FinTech’s, regulators and the government — to come together and forge a path to unleash the true potential of digital lending in India and contribute towards building better lending ecosystem.