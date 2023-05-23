Demonetisation redux: Long rope for Rs 2000 note recall shows 2016 learnings for govt and RBI, but not sure how well learnt

The exchange facility should be linked to one’s aadhaar card and number, and exchange of more than ten such notes should be flagged for investigation. Otherwise, there is bound to be an encore of what happened in 2016 with exchange counters of banks being frequented by crooks and their minions.

On 8 th November 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation on television channels that from 12 AM of the 9 th i.e., four hours hence Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes representing 86 percent of cash in circulation will not be legal tender. The country witnessed a financial scramble of Himalayan proportions with hoarders of black money rushing to sundry jewelers who burnt midnight oil to do ‘businesses’ at ungodly hours.

Once the day dawned, there were serpentine queues at the few ATMs that dispensed cash of lower denominations and when bank branches opened, there were still longer queues to exchange the ‘bad’ notes for good ones. At the exchange counters where there was a cap of Rs 20000, professional hot footers namely minions of the hoarders went from branch to the next branch in the hope of laundering the black money of their masters to the maximum extent possible.

And finally, when the government gave ultimatum to people to deposit the bad notes into their bank accounts, hoarders did so with singular nonchalance by adopting the familiar trick of splitting and flourishing---deposit into as many accounts as possible so that they didn’t come to haunt them. For good measure, they lapped up with alacrity the exception carved out to hospitals and petrol bunks from the non-legal tender tag. In the event, demonetization-1 was a spectacular failure with as much as 99% of the bad notes entering into the mainstream. The failure was at the altar of implementation.

This time round, Rs 2000 notes (constituting just 10 percent of cash in circulation thanks to stoppage of their printing as far back as in 2018-19) the ones that were printed to remonetize quickly in the aftermath of demonetisation-1 have been targeted but with a difference. They will be legal tender till 30 th September 2023, a very long rope indeed but in the meanwhile, people having them should either deposit them fully or partially into their bank accounts or alternatively/additionally hot foot to bank branches to exchange a maximum of 10 such notes at a time starting 23 rd May.

The danger of this latitude is Rs 2,000 notes now will be accepted at a discount which might climb steeply as the D-day nears. In other words, the well-connected and rogue bankers might accept Rs 2000 notes say at Rs 1800 to start with and eventually may condescend to give just Rs 1500 as the deadline nears. Fortunately, this time round the petrol bunk and hospital escape routes have been removed.

A lot of water has flown down the bridges in the six years between demonetization 1 and 2. In 1, people had to stand in serpentine queues to withdraw cash that was rationed in view of the cash shortage thanks to 86% being sucked out whereas in 2, there is ample currency notes in circulation for those who cannot make digital payments for a variety of reasons.

Moreover, the hoi polloi doesn’t have 2000 notes in their purses with ATMs not dispensing them in the last few years. In the event, these notes by and large have been hoarded by crooks who must not be given a long rope. One wonders why a four-month and a week latitude has been given to them. The exchange facility should be linked to one’s aadhaar card and number, and exchange of more than ten such notes should be flagged for investigation.

Otherwise, there is bound to be an encore of what happened in 2016 with exchange counters of banks being frequented by crooks and their minions. They would be flitting from one branch to another with singular nonchalance. Businessmen with large staff members have an advantage and score over others---their staff and their families would do the bidding of the employers as a labour of love or as an inevitable duty and help them launder their black money with a sense of misplaced loyalty.

Deposit into one’s bank accounts may not be the preferred choice for the fear of banking software flagging such deposits. Exchange counters provide the requisite anonymity. Shutters should be pulled down on such counters very soon and the only avenue made available should be deposit into bank accounts, period. Close tab must be kept on bank managers who played footsie with the crooks the last time round. Such crooks are often intermediaries who accept the bad notes at a discount and share the spoils with dubious bank branch managers. The draconian PMLA, 2002 cannot rein in such intrepid money laundering.

It is good that the RBI this time around started the mopping up job much earlier thus leaving practically the bad notes with crooks alone to be targeted. The million-dollar question therefore is should they have been given such a long time.